Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2024) - Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU) (US: XAUMF) ("Goldmoney" or the "Company") has been made aware of media reports relating to a potential property transaction which the Company may be contemplating in the United Kingdom.

The Company acknowledges that it has entered a period of exclusivity to complete the documentation with respect to a property purchase, which is consistent with past practice and the Company's general acquisition strategy. These discussions are ongoing and no assurance can be given that a transaction will be completed. The Company does not intend to make further comment unless or until an agreement to purchase has been entered into and there is a transaction to announce.

About Goldmoney Inc.

Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU) specializes in the investment and custody of enduring real assets. Through its subsidiaries, the Company offers precious metals trading services to clients, including secure custody and storage solutions. Goldmoney also maintains diversified interests in property investment and jewelry manufacturing. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Media and Investor Relations inquiries:

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains or refers to certain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "may", "potential" and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. All information other than information regarding historical fact, which addresses activities, events or developments that the Goldmoney Inc. believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information does not constitute historical fact but reflects the current expectations the Company regarding future results or events based on information that is currently available. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking information will not occur. Such forward-looking information in this release speak only as of the date hereof.

Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: whether an agreement to complete a transaction will be entered into, the terms of any transaction, obtaining approvals required to complete a transaction, and whether a transaction will be consummated. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: the global inflationary environment and its effect on real estate prices, interest rates, and the Company's real estate portfolio (the "Properties") in particular; the ability of the Company to integrate the Properties into its current operations; the anticipated value and income growth in connection with the Properties; the ability to maintain current and procure future commercial tenants for the Properties; the surrounding environment and infrastructure of the Properties remaining suitable; the effects of interest rates and changes in credit conditions in general and in respect of the Company's debt facilities in particular and default risks; shareholder support for the Company's management; the Company's operating history; history of operating losses; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; fluctuations in the market price of the Company's common shares; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; legal and regulatory change and uncertainty; jurisdictional factors associated with international operations; foreign restrictions on the Company's operations; product development and rapid technological change; dependence on technical infrastructure; protection of intellectual property; use and storage of personal information and compliance with privacy laws; network security risks; risk of system failure or inadequacy; the Company's ability to manage rapid growth; competition; the ability to identify opportunities for growth internally and through acquisitions and strategic relationships on terms which are economic or at all; effectiveness of the Company's risk management and internal controls; use of the Company's services for improper or illegal purposes; uninsurable, uninsured and underinsured losses; theft & risk of physical harm to personnel; precious metal trading risks; and volatility of precious metals prices & public interest in precious metals investment; and those risks set out in the Company's most recently filed annual information form and other regulatory filings, available on SEDAR+. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229869

SOURCE: GoldMoney Inc.