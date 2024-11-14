Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2024) - Aion Therapeutic Inc. (CSE: AION) ("Aion Therapeutic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received an order from the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") revoking the management cease trade order (the "MCTO") previously granted by the BCSC on August 29, 2024.

As previously announced, the MCTO was granted by the BCSC at the Company's request on August 29, 2024, due to delays in filing the Company's annual audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended April 30, 2024, the related annual management's discussion and analysis and the related CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). The Annual Filings were delayed as a result of certain complexities associated with the acquisition of Toppen Health, Inc. on December 15, 2023.

As a result of the delay in completing the Annual Filings, the Company was also late in the filing of its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related materials for the three-months ended July 31, 2024 (the "Interim Filings").

The BCSC has revoked the MCTO as the Annual Filings and Interim Filings were filed by the Company on November 4, 2024 and November 8, 2024 respectively. Copies of the Annual Filings and the Interim Filings are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Aion Therapeutic Inc.

Aion Therapeutic is a forward-thinking business within the health and wellness sector with a diverse portfolio of intellectual property. With a commitment to innovation and transformative solutions, the Company is poised to drive positive change to redefine the boundaries of health and wellness.

Toppen, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aion Therapeutic, is a US-based health and wellness company dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art water filtration solutions. With a focus on innovation, affordability, and sustainability, Toppen's water filtration solutions are designed to meet the diverse needs of consumers, businesses, and industries around the world as they strive to provide access to clean and safe water.

