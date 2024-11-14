Tesla's stock experienced a significant surge following news of CEO Elon Musk's appointment to a key advisory position in the incoming Trump administration. The electric vehicle manufacturer's shares climbed by 2.9% to $337.86, with a day high of $344.58, reflecting investor confidence in the company's strengthened ties to the new U.S. government. This upward trend is part of a broader 14% increase over the past five trading days, despite intermittent profit-taking. Analysts project that Tesla's market value could potentially rise by up to $100 billion under Trump's presidency, citing expectations of looser regulations and less stringent environmental standards.
Financial Outlook and Market Impact
While the recent stock performance has been positive, long-term forecasts for Tesla remain mixed. Analysts have set an average price target of $205.75, considerably below current levels. However, recent quarterly results showed promising growth, with revenue increasing by 7.85% year-over-year. The company's earnings per share for 2024 are projected at $2.42, indicating optimistic expectations for future performance. Musk's new role, leading a special advisory committee on reducing government spending alongside a prominent biotech entrepreneur, is anticipated to further bolster Tesla's market position and potentially create additional upside for the stock.
