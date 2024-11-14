Epique Realty Breaks New Ground in New Jersey With Bold Expansion and Premier Leadership

New State Broker Jeanne Borgers says, "Together we'll set a new standard for excellence in New Jersey."

MONTCLAIR, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / In the spirit of "Liberty and Prosperity," Epique Realty proudly announces its latest expansion into New Jersey, the Garden State-a region rich with history, resilience, and boundless opportunity. From the iconic Atlantic City Boardwalk to the vibrant communities that dot the state, New Jersey offers an inspiring setting for Epique's continued growth. Leading this exciting chapter is Jeanne Borgers, a highly respected broker with over 20 years of industry experience, who will serve as Epique Realty's State Broker of Record. Jeanne brings a legacy of integrity, innovation, and a true passion for agent success, which she'll channel into supporting Epique agents across New Jersey.

Joshua Miller, Epique Realty's Co-Founder and CEO, shared his enthusiasm for Jeanne's arrival, stating, "We are beyond excited to welcome Jeanne to the Epique family. Her vision, expertise, and deep commitment to agent development resonate with our mission. With Jeanne's leadership, our New Jersey agents will have an incomparable foundation to excel in today's dynamic real estate landscape."

Jeanne's career is a testament to her dedication and impact. Her accomplishments include the foundational role she played in launching a previous brokerage in New Jersey as the Broker of Record, as well as her leadership on the Broker Advisory Council. Known for her hands-on support, she co-managed over 3,000 agents, championed mentorship initiatives, and held pivotal roles in agent recruitment and support across the Tri-State area.

Stepping into her role with Epique, Jeanne shared her excitement: "Joining Epique is an incredible opportunity to redefine the real estate experience in New Jersey. I'm eager to foster a culture rooted in integrity, growth, and innovation, where our agents have the resources and mentorship they need to reach new heights. Together, we'll set a new standard for excellence."

Janice Delcid, Co-Founder and CFO, echoed this excitement: "Our expansion into New Jersey, led by Jeanne Borgers, reaffirms Epique's commitment to empowering agents with exceptional resources, training, and support. Jeanne's collaborative spirit and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our values, and we can't wait to see what our agents in New Jersey achieve with her guidance."

Epique's entry into New Jersey marks a pivotal step in the company's mission to transform the real estate industry, offering agents a unique blend of leading-edge AI, technology, unheard of benefits and steadfast support. Chris Miller, Co-Founder, COO, and VP of Expansion, emphasized Epique's momentum: "Our vision to reshape real estate continues to gain traction, and Jeanne's leadership will undoubtedly strengthen our foundation. Together, we're building a revolutionary real estate experience that empowers agents to succeed."

As Epique Realty opens its doors in New Jersey, Jeanne Borgers stands ready to lead a new era of innovation, growth, and achievement for agents throughout the state. This expansion marks a fresh chapter for Epique Realty, its agents, and the thriving communities of New Jersey-where excellence, resilience, and collaboration will drive the journey forward.

About Epique Realty

Committed to empowering agents to thrive and succeed, Epique Realty provides state-of-the-art AI technology, exceptional benefits, extraordinary support, and a wealth of resources. With a solid foundation of inclusion, innovation, and integrity, Epique Realty is reshaping the real estate landscape one success story at a time. BeEpique

