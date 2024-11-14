TAE Life Sciences (TLS), a leader in developing boron neutron capture therapy (BNCT) technology and associated innovative boron target drugs, and Stella Pharma, the pioneering developer of boronophenylalanine (BPA) under the product name Steboronine® for BNCT, are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration focused on the development, commercialization and expansion of BNCT using BPA in the United States and European markets.

Stella Pharma's BPA drug is the world's first and only clinically approved boron drug for BNCT, marking a breakthrough in cancer treatment. Japan became the first country to approve BNCT for the treatment of head and neck cancers, using Stella Pharma's pioneering BPA drug. Now, Stella Pharma, as the leading producer and supplier of BPA, has joined forces with TAE Life Sciences to expand the adoption of BNCT worldwide.

Supporting the Future of BNCT Therapy

The collaboration objectives include extensive international cooperation in the development and commercialization of BNCT and BPA across the USA and Europe with clinical trials anticipated to begin in 2026. TLS will serve as the exclusive commercial partner for Stella Pharma's BPA in these regions, representing a significant expansion of BNCT accessibility outside of Asia.

"Our partnership with Stella Pharma combines our shared commitment to advancing BNCT as a viable cancer treatment for patients worldwide," said Rob Hill, CEO of TAE Life Sciences. "We are excited to bring the proven benefits of BPA to U.S. and European healthcare institutions and to support BNCT globally with this powerful therapeutic solution."

Both companies have also committed to supporting BNCT equipment vendors across all markets in implementing BPA-based BNCT treatments. By fostering partnerships within the BNCT ecosystem, TLS and Stella Pharma aim to enhance the clinical reach of BNCT in treating recurrent head and neck cancers and advancing clinical studies for other cancers, including brain, skin, breast, esophagus, and lung cancers.

"Our alliance with TAE Life Sciences marks a significant step in expanding the reach of BPA-based BNCT treatments beyond Asia," said Koki Uehara, President and Chief Operating Officer of Stella Pharma. "We look forward to collaborating internationally to develop and commercialize BNCT and aim to deliver these advancing cancer treatments to patients and their families worldwide."

Exploring Future Opportunities Together

Stella Pharma and TAE Life Sciences share a vision of advancing BNCT treatment for hard-to-treat cancers and pledge to explore additional areas for collaboration. Through this alliance, they seek to accelerate innovation, expand treatment options, and ultimately improve outcomes for cancer patients worldwide.

