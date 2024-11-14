Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2024) - Zedcor Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) ("Zedcor" or the "Company") today announced its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. Highlights include:

Record quarterly revenue of $9.2 million, representing an increase of 42% year-over-year and 24% quarter-over-quarter

Record quarterly Adjusted EBITDA of $3.4 million, representing an increase of 49% year-over-year and 26% quarter-over-quarter

Adjusted EBITDA margin maintained at 37%, despite significant scaling costs out of the U.S. and driven by strong contribution margins in Canada and increased operational efficiency from its AI-at-the-edge cameras

Deployed 148 MobileyeZ TM security towers during the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 326 MobileyeZ TM security towers during the nine months ended September 30, 2024; these security towers were deployed throughout North America and realized total fleet utilization rates above 90% for the quarter

Zedcor generated revenues of $9.2 million and $22.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, and Adjusted EBITDA of $3.4 million and $8.0 million. Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA generated in the quarter were both record highs for the Company. The previous quarterly revenue record was $7.4 million set in Q2 2024, which Q3 2024 exceeded by 24%. The previous high mark for quarterly Adjusted EBITDA was $2.7 million, which Q3 2024 exceeded by 26%.

Furthermore, the Company successfully continued its customer diversification and revenue growth efforts during the quarter, which was reflected in the revenue and Adjusted EBITDA results. Zedcor generated record daily revenues from its fleet of MobileyeZTM security towers while successfully deploying 148 new MobileyeZTM towers throughout North America, with growth focused in Texas and Canada. Notably, fleet-wide MobileyeZTM utilization rate exceeded 90% for the quarter.

The U.S. accounted for more than 10% of the Company's third quarter revenue. The utilization rate for the fleet of security towers in the U.S. is near 100% capacity and the Company is starting to build a backlog of demand at its Houston service center. In addition, the Company has continued to establish its service offering throughout the state of Texas and into Colorado.

In Canada, Zedcor continued to experience revenue growth and strong utilization rates during the quarter. While one of the focuses for Zedcor is its U.S. expansion, the Company remains committed to allocating capital as appropriate to service its growing customer base across Canada where there is continued opportunity and growth.

The Company continues to invest significantly in the expansion of its enterprise-level sales team. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company made key appointments to its enterprise sales team with the additions of Keith Aubele and Randy Beck. Keith Aubele was previously with Walmart and Home Depot, acting as senior VP of loss prevention and risk. Mr. Aubele will focus on leading the Company's continued growth in retail enterprise customers in the US. Randy Beck was the former Chief of Security for the Trans Mountain Pipeline and the former Assistant Commissioner of Federal Policing for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Todd Ziniuk, President and CEO of Zedcor, commented: "The third quarter was the first full quarter after completing our $15.0 million equity financing. We have successfully accelerated our expansion in the U.S., and this is reflected in our record third quarter financial results, as well as record monthly results in September 2024. We continue to augment our sales team and expand our platform to further accelerate unit sales and are seeing significant contributions in the fourth quarter from our US expansion. We are currently able to service all of Texas and the Southern US, Colorado and the Midwest US, and are expanding into Arizona. Our entire team continues to execute, and we remain focused on providing turnkey security solutions to our customers with industry leading service levels. We are planning to increase production of our security towers in anticipation of further acceleration of sales in the fourth quarter and 2025. Trends in the fourth quarter remain robust and we are excited to enter a new frontier of growth supported by our enterprise sales team, which will target enterprise customers to disrupt and displace existing security solutions across all locations."

FINANCIAL & OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THREE & NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024:



Three months

ended September 30 Nine months

ended September 30 Three months

ended June 30 (in $000s) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 Revenue 9,152 6,431 22,658 19,090 7,372 Adjusted EBITDA1,2 3,409 2,285 8,002 6,244 2,695 Adjusted EBIT1,2 708 728 1,494 2,505 720 Net income (loss) 310 288 1,249 3,512 1,409 Net income (loss) per share









Basic 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.05 0.02 Diluted 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.04 0.02

1 Adjusted for stock based compensation, foreign exchange (gain) loss, and other income

2 See Financial Measures Reconciliations below

Zedcor recorded $9,152 of revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2024. This compares to $6,431 of revenue from for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The revenue increase of 42% year over year was due to strong demand for our security towers in Canada and the addition of US revenues. US revenues continued to increase throughout the quarter and the Company generated 14% of total revenues from its US operations.

Quarter over quarter, the Company's total revenue was up $1,780 or 24% and adjusted EBITDA was up $714 or 26%. Revenue increased both year over year and quarter over quarter as a result of a larger fleet of security towers, revenue growth in the US and strong utilization rates during Q3 2024 as the Company was able to redeploy security towers returned from its large pipeline security project which ended in Q4 2023 and grow its fleet of MobileyeZTM.

The Company's security and surveillance services saw increased revenues and EBITDA for nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 2023 due largely to the same reasons discussed above. Zedcor exited the period with 1,151 MobileyeZTM security towers which was an increase of 326 when compared to December 31, 2023 and 396 units when compared to September 30, 2023.

Financial and operational highlights for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 include:

Net income was $310 for the three months ended September 30, 2024. This compares to net income of $288 for the three months ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 net income was $1,249 compared to net income of $3,512 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in net income is due to lower other income, higher finance costs as a result of higher total debt on our equipment financing facilities, higher stock-based compensation expense and a $173 loss on repayment of the Note Payable. Quarter over quarter, after adjusting for the other income, the Company was able to increase net income and continue to generate positive earnings as a result of: 1) a larger fleet of towers and strong customer demand which drove utilization and, in turn, revenues and 2) strong cost controls and efficiencies generated from our AI camera implementations completed in Q4 2023 which has reduced operating costs and increased margins.

Diversification away from the Company's core pipeline construction customers. As the Company increases its fleet of MobileyeZ TM and expands geographically, our risk related to customer concentration has decreased. Zedcor's services are customer and industry agonistic and we continued to see that in the first nine months of 2024 as we were able to diversify our customers across the construction industry, into retail security and across other business segments. In addition, of our $9.2 million of revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2024, 86% of it is reoccurring and 14% of it was generated from the US.

Continued traction across Ontario, customer diversification in Western Canada and strong utilization across the Canadian MobileyeZ TM fleet. The Company expanded to Ottawa in Q2 2022 and Toronto in Q3 2022. In less than two years, our Toronto equipment and servicing center has grown to be the largest in Canada with approximately 25% of the Canadian fleet being operated out of Toronto. In addition, we started to generate record daily revenues across our Canadian operations in June and our fleet of MobileyeZ TM was nearly 100% utilized in Canada. The record daily revenues has continued in Q3 2024. The Company also continued to attract new customers in Canada and for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company added over 130 new customers across its operations.

On track US expansion. Zedcor exited the Q3 2024 with 215 MobileyeZ TM located in the US, continued to expand the base of operations with the ability to service customers across Texas, and opened an equipment and servicing center in Denver, Colorado. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company generated $2,326 of revenues in the US and, for the 3 months ended September 30, 2024, the Company generated $1,244, or 14%, of revenues in the US. This number is expected to expand as the Company continues to build out its footprint in the US and continue to add additional customers.

Continued development and expansion of manufacturing capabilities. Zedcor has manufactured over 250 of its Solar MobileyeZ TM Security Tower and has ramped up production capacity out of its Houston, Texas facility with the ability to meet customer demand in North America. The Company is actively managing its component suppliers and supply chains, while finding efficiencies in order to streamline manufacturing.

Continued growth in the retail security segment with an expanded rental and service agreement to provide MobileyeZ TM security towers at 23 sites for a leading North American home improvement retailer. This represented an additional ten store locations and thirteen locations across Canada for the customer's capital initiatives program, including new store builds or major renovations, bringing the total MobileyeZ TM coverage for the Customer in Canada to over 20 stores and two distribution centers.

Continued investment in expansion of enterprise-level sales and obtaining enterprise-level customers. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company has expanded its enterprise level sales team with the addition of Randy Beck and Keith Aubele. Randy Beck was the former Chief of Security for the Trans Mountain Pipeline and the former Assistant Commissioner of Federal Policing for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Keith Aubele previously worked for Walmart and Home Depot as their senior VP of loss prevention and risk. Mr. Beck will focus on helping the Company expand its energy focused enterprise customers and Mr. Aubele will focus on helping the Company expand its retail customers in the US.

Payment of $3.5 million to retire the balance of a Note issued in February 2016 and exercise of all outstanding warrants on the Company's balance sheet. This results in streamlined capital structure for the Company.

Completion of a $15.0 million equity financing which to help expedite our long-term strategy.

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited - in $000s) Sept

30

2024 Jun

31

2024 Mar

31

2024 Dec

31

2023 Sept

30

2023 Jun

30

2023 Mar

31

2023 Dec

31

2021 Revenue 9,152 7,372 6,134 5,799 6,431 6,216 6,443 6,415 Net income (loss) 310 1,409 (470) (860) 288 2,472 752 3,076 Adjusted EBITDA¹ 3,409 2,695 1,898 1,401 2,285 1,824 2,135 2,380 Adjusted EBITDA per share - basic¹ 0.04 0.03 0.03 0.02 0.03 0.02 0.03 0.04 Net income (loss) per share from continuing operations















Basic 0.00 0.02 (0.01) (0.00) 0.00 0.03 0.01 0.05 Diluted 0.00 0.02 (0.01) (0.01) 0.00 0.03 0.01 0.04 Adjusted free cash flow¹ 3,342 1,016 458 482 4,664 968 978 1,931

1 See Financial Measures Reconciliations below

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES



Nine months ended September 30 (in $000s) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Cash flow from operating activities 6,881 9,096 (2,215) (24%) Cash flow used by continuing investing activities (13,207) (11,185) (2,022) 18% Cash flow from financing activities 10,277 2,479 7,798 315%

The following table presents a summary of working capital information:



As at September 30 (in $000s) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Current assets 14,417 7,388 7,029 95% Current liabilities * 12,693 9,013 3,680 41% Working capital 1,724 (1,625) 3,349 (206%)

*Includes $4.4 million of debt and $2.6 million of lease liabilities in 2024 and $3.2 million of debt and $2.0 million of lease liabilities in 2023

The primary uses of funds are operating expenses, growth capital spending, interest and principal payments on debt facilities. The Company has a variety of sources available to meet these liquidity needs, including cash generated from operations. In general, the Company funds its operations with cash flow generated from operations, while growth capital and acquisitions are typically funded by issuing new equity, debt or cash flow from operations.

Principal Credit Facility



Interest

rate Final

maturity Facility

maximum Outstanding as

at September

30, 2024 Outstanding as

at December

31, 2023 Term Loan 5.15% Oct 2026 6,100 2,730 3,538 Revolving Equipment Financing Prime + 2.00% Revolving 15,000 13,529 13,096 Authorized Overdraft Prime + 1.50% Revolving 3,000 - - Equipment Financing Various Various N/A 254 -







16,513 16,634 Current portion





(4,441) (3,788) Long term debt





12,072 12,846

On June 6, 2023, the Company entered into a second amending agreement ("Second Amended Financing Agreement") which increased the Company's equipment financing from $6.0 million to $15.0 million. As at September 30, 2024, the Second Amended Financing Agreement provides the Company with the following:

A $6.1 million term loan that is fully committed for five years ("Term Loan"). The Term Loan bears interest at 5.15% and will have monthly blended principal and interest payments of $116. A $15.0 million revolving equipment financing facility ("Revolving Equipment Financing"). The Company is able to draw on this facility at any time for up to 100% of new equipment purchases. The draws bear interest at Prime + 2.0% and each draw will be amortized over 5 years with blended principal and interest payments. As at September 30, 2024 the Prime Interest Rate was 6.45% and the interest rate on the Revolving Equipment Financing was 8.45%. As the Company pays down the Revolving Equipment Financing, it can borrow back up to the facility maximum of $15.0 million. An authorized overdraft facility ("Authorized Overdraft") up to $3.0 million, secured by the Company's accounts receivable, up to 75%, less priority payables which are GST payable, income taxes payable, employee remittances payable and WCB payables. The Authorized Overdraft is due on demand and any outstanding overdraft bears interest at Prime + 1.5%. As at September 30, 2024 the Prime Interest Rate was 6.45% and the interest rate on the Revolving Equipment Financing was 7.95%.

The Second Amended Financing Agreement is secured with a first charge over the Company's current and after acquired equipment, a general security agreement, a subordination and postponement agreement with a director of the Company with respect to a note payable, and other standard non-financial security.

The agreement has the following quarterly financial covenant requirements, calculated on a trailing twelve month basis:

a debt servicing covenant of no less than 1.25 to 1.00; and

a funded debt to EBITDA covenant of no more than 3.00 to 1.00.

As at September 30, 2024, the Company is in compliance with its financial covenant requirements. The debt servicing ratio as calculated based on the Second Amended Financing Agreement was 1.71 to 1.00 and the funded debt to EBITDA was 1.78 to 1.00.

The Company may also enter into specific financing agreements with certain vendors for specific pieces of equipment. These financing agreements are entered into at the time of purchase and granted by various third parties based on the Company's financial condition at the time. They are secured with the specific equipment being financed and terms and interest rates are decided at the time of application. As at September 30, 2024 the Company had $254 outstanding with respect to these specific financing agreements (As at December 31, 2023 - $nil).

CREDIT RISK

The Company extends credit to customers, primarily comprised of construction companies, energy companies and pipeline construction companies, in the normal course of its operations. Historically, bad debt expenses have been limited to specific customer circumstances. However, the volatility in economic activity may result in higher collection risk on trade receivables. The Company has reviewed its outstanding accounts receivable as at September 30, 2024 and believes the expected loss provision is sufficient.

OUTLOOK

Zedcor continues to execute its long-term strategy of growing its technology-enabled security services platform across North America. The Company is optimizing its funding for growth with a mix of cash flow, debt and the proceeds from its equity financing to build additional MobileyeZTM security towers to provide surveillance services to our expanding customer base. In Q2 2024, Zedcor completed a $15.0 million equity financing to help expedite its long-term strategy. The Company was able to effectively redeploy equipment to new customers throughout its operating regions and grow US revenues to over 10% of total revenues in Q3 2024. The Company has grown its salesforce across North America to obtain contracts for its MobileyeZTM while expanding its service offering to different industries. The fleet of security towers is fully utilized, and the Company continues to build a backlog of demand.

Priorities that Zedcor intends to focus on for the remainder of 2024 include:

Expanding operations in the United States and continuing to grow revenues in Canada. Due to significant spending on infrastructure in North America, along with increased theft and vandalism, the Company is seeing strong demand for its products in both countries. Zedcor is well-situated to disrupt the traditional security market through its innovative products and commitment to customer service. With the strong demand that Zedcor is seeing for its security towers, the Company continues to further take control of its supply chain and remove bottlenecks for its security towers by manufacturing and assembling more of the components of its towers in-house. This improves its ability to actively manage demand and, over time, reduce capital costs. Building new, innovative products based on customer demand. As the Company has obtained customers in different industry verticals, it has seen an increasing number of use cases for its security solutions coupled with Zedcor's 24/7 Live, VerifiedTM video monitoring. This includes a need for additional AI-based technology that is actively monitored as well as a mobile security product with a smaller footprint. Rollout of enterprise sales strategy, targeting systematic deployment of security solutions across the entire footprint for enterprise customers in the U.S. and Canada The Company is committed to generating customer and shareholder value and positive earnings per share by effectively managing its growth, executing on the above noted strategies and increasing its capital markets presence.

NON-IFRS MEASURES RECONCILIATION

Zedcor Inc. uses certain measures in this MD&A which do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These measures which are derived from information reported in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers. These measures have been described and presented in this MD&A in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with additional information regarding the Company.

Investors are cautioned that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA per share, adjusted EBIT and adjusted free cash flow are not acceptable alternatives to net income or net income per share, a measurement of liquidity, or comparable measures as determined in accordance with IFRS.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA refers to net income before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before costs associated with severance, gains and losses on sale of equipment and stock based compensation. These measures do not have a standardized definition prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar captioned terms presented by other issuers.

Management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of performance as they eliminate non-recurring items and the impact of finance and tax structure variables that exist between entities. "Adjusted EBITDA per share - basic" refers to Adjusted EBITDA divided by the weighted average basic number of shares outstanding during the relevant periods.

A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below:



Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (in $000s) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income 310 288 1,249 3,513 Add:







Finance costs 398 440 1,445 1,152 Depreciation of property & equipment 1,405 1,000 3,887 2,566 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 375 308 1,172 860 Loss (gain) on sale of equipment 350 (3) 350 (73) Loss on disposal of right-of-use asset 13 11 29 12 Loss on repayment of note payable - - 173 - EBITDA 2,851 2,044 8,305 8,029 Add (deduct):







Stock based compensation 538 238 1,035 382 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange 20 3 35 (8) Other income - - (1,373) (2,159)

558 241 (303) (1,785) Adjusted EBITDA 3,409 2,285 8,002 6,244

Adjusted EBIT

Adjusted EBIT refers to earnings before interest and finance charges, taxes, and severance costs.

A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBIT is provided below:



Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (in $000s) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income 310 288 1,249 3,512 Add (deduct):







Finance costs 398 440 1,445 1,152 Loss on repayment of note payable - - 173 - Other income - - (1,373) (2,159) Adjusted EBIT 708 728 1,494 2,505

Adjusted free cash flow

Adjusted free cash flow is defined by management as net income plus non-cash expenses, plus or minus the net change in non-cash working capital, plus severance costs, less maintenance capital. Maintenance capital is also a non-IFRS term. Management defines maintenance capital as the amount of capital expenditure required to keep its operating assets functioning at the same level of efficiency. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow reflects the cash generated from the ongoing operation of the business. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-IFRS measure generally used as an indicator of funds available for re-investment and debt payment. There is no standardized method of determining free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow or maintenance capital prescribed under IFRS and therefore the Company's method of calculating these amounts is unlikely to be comparable to similar terms presented by other issuers.

Adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations is calculated as follows:



Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (in $000s) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income 310 288 1,249 3,512 Add non-cash expenses:







Depreciation of property & equipment 1,405 1,000 3,887 2,566 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 375 308 1,172 860 Loss on repayment of note payable - - 173 - Stock based compensation 538 238 1,035 382 Finance costs (non-cash portion) 6 16 58 35

2,634 1,850 7,574 7,355 (Deduct) non-recurring income and expenses:







Other income - - (1,373) (2,159)

2,634 1,850 6,201 5,196 Change in non-cash working capital 708 2,814 (1,384) 1,414 Adjusted Free Cash Flow 3,342 4,664 4,817 6,610

