Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2024) - Westside Pest Control, the leading pest control company in Vancouver contributes over $60,000 to Ecojustice through the 1% for the Planet Program.

Westside Pest Control is incredibly proud to be a member of the 1% for the Planet global network. Being a member means they have committed to donate 1% of total sales each year to approved nonprofit partners.

Ecojustice is Canada's premiere environmental law charity, and they are committed to using the law to protect Canada's environment. Westside Pest Control is a long-time partner of Ecojustice having donated an incredible $217,900 since 2019.

Ecojustice executive director Tracy London shares, "Ecojustice is committed to defending nature, combating the climate crisis, and fighting for a healthy environment for all. But we never do this critical work alone and are so grateful to have Westside Pest Control as a partner. Thank you, Westside Pest Control, for standing with Ecojustice as we tackle the most urgent environmental issues across Canada."





Westside Pest Control Donates Over $60,000 to Ecojustice and Helps Fight for Environmental Rights

Westside Pest Control CEO Mike Londry comments, "Ecojustice is a phenomenal organisation. We're absolutely delighted to support them and surpass the $200K milestone in total contributions."

"We feel privileged to be in a position to do so. And that's thanks to our customers, our team, and our partners for helping us make this possible. We're excited to be part of a global movement of businesses and individuals that share our commitment to protecting the planet. Our end goal everyday is to provide the highest quality pest control service with the lowest possible environmental impact," continued Londry.

About Ecojustice

Ecojustice is Canada's largest environmental law charity, focusing on the most urgent environmental issues in Canada. From coast to coast to coast, the non-profit has a proven history of winning key cases and securing environmental protections.

For more than 30 years, Ecojustice lawyers have represented Canadians at every level of court- free of charge. Ecojustice is committed to fighting for a thriving environment, safe climate, and healthy communities protected by strong, well-enforced laws.

Learn more at ecojustice.ca.

About 1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet is a global organization that connects dollars and doers to accelerate smart environmental giving. Through their business and individual membership, 1% for the Planet inspires people to support environmental organizations through annual membership and everyday actions. They advise on giving strategies, certify donations, and amplify the impact of the network.

1% for the Planet is a program to help fund diverse environmental organizations so that collectively they can be a more powerful source in solving the world's problems. Businesses that join 1% for the Planet commit to giving 1% of gross sales each year to approved nonprofit partners through a variety of support.

Learn more at onepercentfortheplanet.org

About Westside Pest Control

Westside Pest Control LTD is the leading pest control company in Vancouver BC, and has been happily serving Metro Vancouver and other parts of the Lower Mainland since November 2009. The company offers innovative industry-leading pest and wildlife control solutions including rodent control, bird control, insect removal, and wildlife removal. WSP is a member of the National Pest Management Association, the Structural Pest Management Association of BC (SPMA BC), and is a Certified Quality-Pro company.

Westside Pest Control has always been committed to environmentally friendly and humane pest control solutions since its inception and the 1% for the Planet membership is a testament to that. With a growing team of 40 skilled and fearless technicians, the company has successfully served over 10,000 customers.

Learn more at - www.westsidepestcontrol.com

