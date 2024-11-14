New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2024) - Raptor Trading Systems, a global leader in multi-asset trading technology and Needham Asset Management, LLC, a leading money management firm with an emphasis on tax-efficient capital appreciation and preservation announced the successful deployment of OMEX as the new buy-side trading platform for its equities and electronic trading businesses.

Needham Asset Management, LLC, as part of its regular systemic reviews of their technology solutions and vendor relationships, identified the need to update its existing systems and determined the need to reinforce its frontend functionality, while improving upon its backend and reporting capabilities. Following a comprehensive evaluation of the available options in the market, the firm chose Raptor's buy-side trading solution, OMEX, as the optimal platform to expand upon their business both now and in the future.

James Abbruzzese, Chief Compliance Officer at Needham Asset Management noted: "It has been a pleasure to work with a partner who understood our business and our needs and was able to provide the necessary technology solutions to meet our requirements. Raptor Trading Systems provides NAM with the technology and services that will help facilitate a long-term relationship that will allow our firm to continue to grow for many years to come."

Teddy Lardos, Chief Executive Officer at Raptor Trading Systems added: "We are excited to welcome Needham Asset Management to the Raptor/OMEX family and appreciate the confidence they placed in our firm with this partnership. It has been a pleasure to work with the Needham Asset Management Team and we are delighted to see OMEX live and assisting the NAM Team build upon their time tested successful business model. This continues to reinforce our approach of working hand-in-hand with our clients to provide leading technology that enables them to run a seamless and efficient platform that assists with all facets of their business."

About Raptor Trading Systems

Founded in 2003, Raptor Trading Systems is a global leader in trading technology which has led the way in providing cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions which empowers our clients to navigate the complexity of global markets. With our solutions for both Buy-Side and Sell-Side firms, Raptor has bridged the gap through our Best-in-Class IOI Network, Global Management Services, Order Management, Hosting and Connectivity.

About Needham Asset Management

Needham Asset Management, LLC was founded in 1992 to offer small and mid-cap investment opportunities. Over 30 years later, Needham Asset Management manages over $1 billion in public equity Investments, steadfast in its commitment to create wealth for long-term investors. With an emphasis on tax-efficient capital appreciation and limited downside participation, Needham's investment strategies focus on growth equities and strive to achieve above-market returns across different market capitalization ranges. Needham follows a disciplined approach to investing, focusing on data-driven, fundamental research to provide growth at a reasonable price.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229824

SOURCE: Raptor Trading Systems