Donnerstag, 14.11.2024
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
WKN: A2QJCN | ISIN: KYG970081173
PR Newswire
14.11.2024
WuXi Biologics Germany to Enhance Capabilities with New Prefilled Syringes Line

LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced that it will enhance its drug product (DP) capabilities at the company's facility in Leverkusen, Germany, with a new sterile filling line for prefilled syringes (PFS) using isolator technology.

Construction of the new line will optimize the design of the Leverkusen facility's manufacturing layout to be more efficient for multi-product CRDMO use. The new line, with its capability to handle multiple syringe sizes (1 ml, 2.25 ml, and 3 ml) at a filling rate of up to 400 syringes per minute, enables flexible GMP production of at least 17 million syringes every year. This will be in addition to the existing sterile filling and freeze-drying line that has an annual capacity of approximately ten million doses. Construction is scheduled to commence recently, with the goal of achieving GMP compliance by 2026.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, "The increased capacity in Germany will allow us to continue to meet growing client demand for DP services, especially for prefilled syringes. Such investments further demonstrate our commitment to the Global Dual Sourcing strategy that ensures materials can be sourced and products manufactured at multiple sites within the company's global network. As a trusted partner to global healthcare companies and a significant contributor to the local community, we are dedicated to providing efficient and cost-effective processes that enable our clients to bring breakthrough therapies to patients."

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics - from concept to commercialization - for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of June 30, 2024, WuXi Biologics is supporting 742 integrated client projects, including 16 in commercial manufacturing (excluding COVID CMO and non-COVID dormant CMO projects).

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

Contacts

Media
PR@wuxibiologics.com

Business
info@wuxibiologics.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wuxi-biologics-germany-to-enhance-capabilities-with-new-prefilled-syringes-line-302305081.html

