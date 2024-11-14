Siemens Energy's stock soared by 16.9% to €45.52 following the announcement of ambitious medium-term goals for fiscal year 2028. The company now aims for a profit margin of 10-12%, significantly surpassing previous forecasts, while targeting annual revenue growth in the high single to low double-digit percentage range. These optimistic projections are underpinned by a robust fourth-quarter performance in 2024, with order intake surging 42.3% to €15 billion, primarily driven by major contracts in Grid Technologies and Gas Services. Revenue climbed 16.6% to €9.7 billion, bolstered by strong performance in Siemens Gamesa's offshore business.

Navigating Challenges Towards Profitability

Despite ongoing hurdles in the wind energy sector, Siemens Energy has substantially reduced its losses, reporting a negative result before special items of €83 million. This marked improvement, coupled with the company's pivotal role in the energy transition, has boosted investor confidence. For fiscal year 2025, the energy giant projects revenue growth of 8-10% and a profit margin before special items between 3-5%. These targets reflect Siemens Energy's strategic positioning and its commitment to capitalizing on the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions.

Ad

Fresh Siemens Energy information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Siemens Energy analysis...