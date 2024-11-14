Anzeige
14.11.2024
14.11.2024 06:02 Uhr
Growlonix Brings its New Launch, AI-Powered Trading Bots with Superior Features

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / Growlonix, a top-tier trading platform, has announced the launch of its cutting-edge AI-driven trading bots with superior features, and aims to empower both novice and seasoned cryptocurrency traders.

To address the latest innovation, Growlonix brings its new launch, AI-powered trading bots with superior features. The platform aims to empower individuals for smart investment. The platform offers a suite of intelligent bots aimed at optimizing investment strategies and minimizing risks in the volatile crypto market.

Gowlonix offers a range of AI-powered trading bots, including:

  • AI-Assisted Hedge and Dual Bots: These bots leverage artificial intelligence to execute strategic trades, balancing long and short positions to mitigate risks during market fluctuations.

  • Professional Trading Terminal: An intuitive and powerful trading terminal tailored specifically for the complexities of the cryptocurrency market, ensuring seamless and efficient trading experiences.

  • Signal Copy Trading: Users can automate trades by integrating webhook, Telegram, and email signals, allowing for effortless execution of strategies based on real-time alerts.

  • Robust Security Measures: Growlonix employs advanced encryption for API key storage, two-factor authentication (2FA), IP whitelist support, and robust DDoS protection, ensuring a secure trading environment.

  • Demo Trading: To facilitate learning and strategy testing, Growlonix offers a demo trading feature, enabling users to experience the platform's capabilities without financial commitment.

In addition, Growlonix's advanced trading bots set new standards in the trading powerhouse. These botsincorporate trailing mechanisms that adjust profit and loss thresholds dynamically, allowing traders to capitalize on favorable market movements while protecting gains. The platform enables the movement of grid levels up or down in response to price fluctuations, ensuring trading strategies remain aligned with current market conditions.

By offering specialized bots, including Hedge Grid, Dual Grid, and Inverse Hedge bots, the platform simultaneously manages long and short positions. This dual approach mitigates risks and capitalizes on market volatility more effectively than traditional single-direction bots.

Moreover, Growlonix allows the deployment of multiple grid bots on the same trading pair, each configured for different price ranges or market scenarios. This flexibility is not typically available on exchange-based bots, which often restrict users to a single bot per trading pair. At the AI-assisted platform, traders can operate both long and short grid bots concurrently on the same coin pair across over 15 supported cryptocurrency exchanges, providing a comprehensive strategy to navigate diverse market conditions. Growlonix enables users to automate signals from Telegram channels, even without administrative rights, and to automate TradingView strategies using email triggers.

About Growlonix:

Growlonix, a leading trading platform that supports integration with major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, KuCoin, Bybit, and others, allowing users to manage and automate their trades across multiple platforms seamlessly. To celebrate the launch of AI-powered bots, Growlonix is offering a free trial period for new users to explore and experience the platform's comprehensive features.

For more information and to sign up, visit www.growlonix.com.

Contact Person - Thomas Redfield

Company Name: Growlonix

Email: support@growlonix.com

website: https://www.growlonix.com/

SOURCE: Growlonix



