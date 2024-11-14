Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.11.2024 07:06 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EU RED GOLD ORG & ASIA: Tomatoes - the elixir of youth: the virtues of lycopene illustrated by the "Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe" project promoted by ANICAV.

Finanznachrichten News

"Red gold" is an important ally when it comes to health.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Good, red, juicy and versatile. The prince of mealtimes all over the world: tomatoes. They are a staple of the Mediterranean diet, but also a source of nutrients and vitamins, and above all lycopene. This hydrocarbon gives tomatoes their red colour, and helps the body defend itself against free radicals, preventing diseases related to cellular aging. This is why tomatoes are considered an ally for good health and an elixir of youth. So says the international project "Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe", supported by ANICAV (Italian Association of Canned Vegetables Industries) and co-funded by the European Union, which promotes consumption and supports the export ofItalian organic preserved tomatoestoDenmark.


Lycopene is known to have important antioxidant, cardioprotective and anticancer properties. Tomato pulp contains 11mg of lycopene per 100g, and there are 54mg per 100g in tomato skin. A high level of lycopene in the blood is associated with a low incidence of certain cancers, particularly prostate cancer. Tomatoes are rich in vitamin C (fundamental for the immune system); according to the WHO (World Health Organization), we require at least 45mg daily to protect against disease. 100g of ripe tomatoes contains 25mg, while 100g of processed tomatoes contains 43mg.

Tomatoes can be used in natural cosmetics too: apply a mixture of tomato juice, glycerine and salt for soft and smooth hands, or make a beauty mask withtomato extracts for toned skin. And for teenagers, creams prepared with tomatoes can treat acne.

Tomatoes are low in calories - only 18 per 100g. They provide about 1g of protein per 100g, are full of water and are therefore an effective diuretic, if eaten raw and without salt. Tomatoes have a very special characteristic: cooking improves the bioavailability of lycopene and enhances their antioxidant effects. Kids can snack on a delicious tuna and tomato sandwich and tomato juice. Remember: tomatoes must be properly red and ripe; otherwise, they do not contain lycopene - that is so beneficial. Try this tasty recipe:

Smoked herring with roasted pepper and canned organic whole peeled tomato sauce
https://redgoldfromeurope.eu/recipes/smoked-herring-with-roasted-pepper-and-canned-organic-whole-peeled-tomato-sauce/

Find out more on https://redgoldfromeurope.dk

Follow us on:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/redgoldfromeuropedk
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redgoldfromeuropedk
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redgoldfromeuropedk



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2555100/Smoked_herring_with_roasted_pepper_and_canned_organic_whole_peeled_tomato_sauce.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2186814/Visual_ORG.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2186818/Footer_DK.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tomatoes--the-elixir-of-youth-the-virtues-of-lycopene-illustrated-by-the-red-gold-tomatoes-from-europe-project-promoted-by-anicav-302302507.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.