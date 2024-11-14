Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.11.2024 07:12 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua News Agency: Inaugural Global South Media and Think Tank Forum held in Brazil

Finanznachrichten News

SAO PAULO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed "Development and Revitalization: A New Journey for the Global South," the inaugural Global South Media and Think Tank Forum was held here from Monday to Tuesday.

Hidden Financial and Mental Health Impacts of Type 2 Diabetes

Congratulatory messages from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva were read out at the forum.

The organizers of the forum said both President Xi and President Lula issued new important guidelines on the development of the Global South. The Global South is gaining momentum and becoming an indispensable and constructive force in the international community.

The forum is being held against the backdrop of the upcoming 19th G20 Summit in Brazil this month. Various media outlets and think tanks are expected to jointly amplify the voice of the Global South regarding upholding peace, opening up and development, global governance, and mutual learning among civilizations. They should demonstrate the responsibilities of the Global South, unite efforts for modernization of Global South nations, and jointly promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Among the guests of the forum are Dima Al-Khatib, director of the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation, Yeidckol Polevnsky Gurwitz, chair of the Asia-Pacific Foreign Relations Committee of the Mexican Senate and Muhammad Ali Ali, managing director of News Agency of Nigeria. The guests asserted that the Global South is experiencing significant development, greatly impacting the trajectory of world history.

They hoped that the media and think tanks of the Global South will prioritize development and cooperation and promote global governance reform guided by the principles of fairness, justice, openness and inclusiveness. The guests called for all parties involved to collaborate to boost the new development of the Global South, create a new chapter of mutual learning among civilizations, and meet the new challenges of the all-media era.

During the opening ceremony, the Global South Media News Network was launched. The Sao Paulo Declaration of the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum, the think tank report "A New Model for Human Advancement and Its Global Significance" and multilingual versions of the report "Awakening of the Global South" were also released.

Guided by China's State Council Information Office and jointly organized by Xinhua News Agency and Brazil Communication Company, the forum drew around 350 representatives from 170 media organizations, think tanks, government agencies, and enterprises from more than 70 countries and regions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2557636/image_5004149_12267501.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inaugural-global-south-media-and-think-tank-forum-held-in-brazil-302305235.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.