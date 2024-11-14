Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Investment in die Zukunft: Absoluter Geheimtipp - diese Aktie beschleunigt deine Renditechancen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.11.2024 07:54 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Horologer MING SA: MING's Bluefin awarded the Sports Watch Prize at the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève

Finanznachrichten News

LA CHAUX-DE-FONDS, Switzerland, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent watch brand MING is thrilled to share that its 37.09 Bluefin dive watch has received the Sports Watch Prize at the 2024 Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG). This marks the second time MING has been recognised at the GPHG, following the Horological Revelation Prize in 2019.

MING 37.09 Bluefin

With a unique, luminous, rotating sapphire dial that replaces a traditional dive bezel, and a pressure balanced case that allows for a 600m water resistance, relatively compact dimensions of 38x12.8mm, and a display back - the Bluefin is MING's challenge to what a dive watch can be, while still fulfilling all functional requirements.

Ming Thein, Founder and Chief Creative, adds: "The Bluefin continues the quest for innovation that has defined us since inception in 2017, and is present in every watch - from sapphire mosaics to white emission luminous material, the world's lightest mechanical watches to universal bracelets in a choice of materials and more. Every piece carries the hard work of not just the MING team, but that of our expert partners."

The MING team extends a heartfelt thanks to the GPHG Jury and Academy, collectors and partners for making it all possible!

About MING:

Horologer MING is an independent watch brand with the goal of reviving a sense of excitement and discovery among watch enthusiasts. We are dedicated to refined aesthetics, and pushing the boundaries of materials, mechanics and engineering, releasing over 70 references since our debut in 2017.

This has won us many accolades including prizes at the 2019 and 2024 Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève. Subscribe to our newsletter and follow our Instagram for the latest updates from MING.

MING is an internationally registered trademark of Horologer MING SA, Switzerland.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2557635/MING_Sports_Watch_Prize.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mings-bluefin-awarded-the-sports-watch-prize-at-the-grand-prix-dhorlogerie-de-geneve-302305272.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.