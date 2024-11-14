Cornwall Insight calculates that Ireland's battery storage capacity will reach 13. 5 GWh by 2030, up from 2. 7 GWh in 2025. From ESS News The Single Electricity Market (SEM) on the island of Ireland is set for a battery storage boom, with short-to-medium duration capacity forecast to increase fivefold by 2030, according to Cornwall Insight. The consultancy's SEM Benchmark Power Curve forecasts that the capacity of short- medium term lithium-ion battery storage, which includes batteries from half an hour to four hour storage capacity, will increase from 2. 7 GWh in 2025 to 13. 5 GWh by 2030. ...

