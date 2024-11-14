4basebio Plc - Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14

14 November 2024

4basebio PLC

("4basebio" or the "Company")

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

14 November 2024 - 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB) ("4basebio" or the "Company"), which develops and commercialises the large scale manufacture of synthetic DNA as well as nanoparticle delivery solutions, announces the appointment of RBC Capital Markets as the Company's joint corporate broker, to work alongside Cavendish Capital Markets, with immediate effect.

Enquiries

4basebio PLC Dr. Heikki Lanckriet +44 (0)1223 967 943 Joint Corporate Broker RBC Capital Markets Rupert Walford / Kathryn Deegan +44 (0)20 7653 4000 Joint Corporate Broker Cavendish Capital Markets Limited Geoff Nash / Nigel Birks +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Nominated Adviser Cairn Financial Advisers LLP Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson / Ed Downes +44 (0)20 7213 0880

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is an innovation driven life biotechnology company focused on accelerating the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high-performance synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform. The Company's objective is to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high-quality synthetic DNA products for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use as well as development of target specific non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads in patients.