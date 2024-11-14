4basebio Plc - Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker
14 November 2024 - 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB) ("4basebio" or the "Company"), which develops and commercialises the large scale manufacture of synthetic DNA as well as nanoparticle delivery solutions, announces the appointment of RBC Capital Markets as the Company's joint corporate broker, to work alongside Cavendish Capital Markets, with immediate effect.
Enquiries
4basebio PLC
Dr. Heikki Lanckriet
+44 (0)1223 967 943
Joint Corporate Broker
RBC Capital Markets
Rupert Walford / Kathryn Deegan
+44 (0)20 7653 4000
Joint Corporate Broker
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited
Geoff Nash / Nigel Birks
+44 (0)20 7220 0500
Nominated Adviser
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson / Ed Downes
+44 (0)20 7213 0880
Notes to Editors
About 4basebio
4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is an innovation driven life biotechnology company focused on accelerating the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high-performance synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform. The Company's objective is to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high-quality synthetic DNA products for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use as well as development of target specific non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads in patients.