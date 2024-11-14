BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Change of Name

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Change of Name

The Board of BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (the "Company") has considered the Financial Conduct Authority's Sustainability Disclosure Requirements ("SDR") which come into effect on 2 December 2024.

The Board believes the Company's current investment philosophy and process, targeting US quality and value stocks and seeking to deliver a superior ESG outcome, remains appropriate to shareholders. Adopting a label under SDR would require a change to this strategy. The decision has therefore been taken to remove the word "sustainable" from the Company's name and investment objective. Under SDR, the Company will become an unlabelled ESG fund.

As a result, the Company's name will change to the "BlackRock American Income Trust plc" with immediate effect. The Company's Ticker will also change from "BRSA" to "BRAI".

To reflect the incoming Naming & Marketing Rules under SDR, the Company is also required to make non-material changes to its investment objective and investment policy. The investment objective will accordingly be modified to:

"The Company's investment objective is to provide an attractive level of income together with capital appreciation over the long term, whilst incorporating the ESG commitments described in the Company's investment policy."

The Company's investment objective will also be reflected in the wording of the investment policy.

Please note that there will be no change to how the investment portfolio is managed.

For further information, please contact:

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Investment Manager

+44 (0) 20 7743 3000

Charlie Kilner, Client Director

Cavendish Securities, Corporate Adviser

+44 (0) 20 7397 1915

Tunga Chigovanyika, Corporate Finance Director

Media Enquiries

+44 (0) 77833 87713

Ed Hooper, Lansons

BlackRockInvestmentTrusts@lansons.com