Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.11.2024 08:06 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Change of Name

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Change of Name

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Change of Name

The Board of BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (the "Company") has considered the Financial Conduct Authority's Sustainability Disclosure Requirements ("SDR") which come into effect on 2 December 2024.

The Board believes the Company's current investment philosophy and process, targeting US quality and value stocks and seeking to deliver a superior ESG outcome, remains appropriate to shareholders. Adopting a label under SDR would require a change to this strategy. The decision has therefore been taken to remove the word "sustainable" from the Company's name and investment objective. Under SDR, the Company will become an unlabelled ESG fund.

As a result, the Company's name will change to the "BlackRock American Income Trust plc" with immediate effect. The Company's Ticker will also change from "BRSA" to "BRAI".

To reflect the incoming Naming & Marketing Rules under SDR, the Company is also required to make non-material changes to its investment objective and investment policy. The investment objective will accordingly be modified to:

"The Company's investment objective is to provide an attractive level of income together with capital appreciation over the long term, whilst incorporating the ESG commitments described in the Company's investment policy."

The Company's investment objective will also be reflected in the wording of the investment policy.

Please note that there will be no change to how the investment portfolio is managed.

For further information, please contact:

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Investment Manager

+44 (0) 20 7743 3000

Charlie Kilner, Client Director

Cavendish Securities, Corporate Adviser

+44 (0) 20 7397 1915

Tunga Chigovanyika, Corporate Finance Director

Media Enquiries

+44 (0) 77833 87713

Ed Hooper, Lansons

BlackRockInvestmentTrusts@lansons.com



Release
© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.