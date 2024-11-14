Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024

WKN: 893677 | ISIN: US28225C8064 | Ticker-Symbol: EGCA
Frankfurt
13.11.24
21:50 Uhr
5,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.11.2024 08:10 Uhr
60 Leser
eGain Corporation: eGain to Showcase AI Knowledge Innovations and Best Practices at Stuttgart KM Days 2024

Finanznachrichten News

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the AI knowledge management platform for service, today announced that it is a Gold Sponsor for the 20th Knowledge Management Days (https://www.wima-tage.de/home.html) Conference, being held November 19-20, 2024, in Stuttgart, Germany.

Businesses are looking for expert guidance on how to leverage AI quickly and safely in their quest to transform their operations. By 2025, 100% of generative AI virtual customer assistant and virtual agent assistant projects that lack integration to modern knowledge management systems will fail to meet their customer experience and operational cost-reduction goals, according to Gartner. eGain will showcase its award-winning AI Knowledge Hub (https://www.egain.com/ai-knowledge-hub/) whole-product solution at the event. Moreover, true to the event's motto "For practitioners, by practitioners," eGain will also discuss lessons learned and best practices for success as businesses embark on their Gen AI and knowledge modernization journey.

More information

Featured sessions

  • Better Customer Service Through Knowledge Management and Gen AI
    (Presentation in German)
    • Date and time: November 19, 4:40 pm
    • Speaker: Uwe Schiefelbein, Strategic Client Director, eGain
  • Art of the Possible: Transform Your Operations with Knowledge-Backed Gen AI
    (Demo in English)
    • Date and time: November 20, 3:10 pm
    • Speakers
      • Anthony Gray, VP EMEA, eGain
      • Vernon Lees, Solutions Consultant, eGain

Booth highlights

  • Location: GATE22 - Hybrid Studio
  • Exclusive Offers
    • Free print copy of Knowledge Management for Dummies (https://www.egain.com/knowledge-management-for-dummies/) by John Wiley, 2nd special edition, updated with Gen AI best practices (German version)
    • Innovation in 30 Days (https://www.egain.com/knowledge-management-platform-risk-free-trial/), risk-free AI Knowledge pilot

About eGain
eGain AI Knowledge Hub helps businesses improve experience and reduce cost by delivering trusted, consumable answers. Visit www.egain.com for more info.

Media Contact
Press@egain.com (mailto:Press@egain.com)
408-636-4514

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
