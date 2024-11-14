Robust cloud-based monitoring and management capabilities now available for Eastern Europe*

QSC EMEA GmbH announces the launch of Q-SYS Reflect in Poland, Romania, Greece, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Estonia and Latvia. These new countries join the growing list of over 25 countries that already have access to Q-SYS Reflect.

Now an intrinsic part of the Q-SYS Platform, users have access to robust cloud-based monitoring and management capabilities, including new features and pricing structure allowing for easier deployment and scalability. By adding comprehensive monitoring into a software-based AV platform, customers can harness the power of AI, data and the cloud-manageable architecture of Q-SYS.

Q-SYS Reflect offers features such as real-time health monitoring to every connected Q-SYS system, including data for all connected Q-SYS products and third-party devices, to provide maximum system uptime and performance. It also offers customizable real-time alerts with email and messaging integration to ensure the right notifications in your daily workflow. With this addition, Q-SYS systems proactively assess and maintain an entire AV infrastructure for enhanced decision-making and automation across all AV application and vertical markets tying into a broader IT environment.

Q-SYS Reflect Plus expands on the standard features of Q-SYS Reflect by providing optional enterprise-level remote system management and control capabilities. It allows administrators to directly assist users and systems from any web browser, quickly getting systems up and running. In addition, it offers the ability to configure and adjust system settings remotely, deploy firmware updates, manage files and connect Q-SYS system data to your IT management platforms via the Q-SYS Reflect API for a single-pane-of-glass view into your entire infrastructure. Finally, the pricing structure for Q-SYS Reflect Plus has been reengineered based on the number of Q-SYS systems (rather than connected devices), simplifying the users' ability to expand the system when necessary.

"We're thrilled to bring Q-SYS Reflect to additional countries, delivering enhanced features and a pricing model that aligns with how our customers do business," says David Judy, Director of Cloud Control Product Strategy, Q-SYS. "This expansion empowers users to stay ahead in the evolving AV landscape."

For more information on Q-SYS Reflect, to see a full list of regions, and start a free 30-day trial of Q-SYS Reflect Plus, please visit: qsys.com/reflect

High Resolution Images

bit.ly/3XVwnTy

About Q-SYS

Q-SYS is a cloud-manageable audio, video and control (AV&C) Platform built around a modern, standards-based IT architecture. Since its inception in 2009, it has been architected to deliver personalized, connected and engaging AV experiences. With established solutions across corporate, education, hospitality, venues events, cinema, government, healthcare, and transportation, Q-SYS redefines what is possible for live and virtual experiences by uniting hardware and software partners, developers, and creators.

For QSC's legal entities and global presence, please see qsc.com/contact-us/ and qsys.com/contact-us/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241113321973/en/

Contacts:

For More Information

QSC Press Contact:

Jennifer Smith Sr. Director Brand Communications

512.922.1615 Email: Jen.Smith@qsc.com qsc.com

Press Contact (EMEA South Asia):

Katie Martin Content Marketing Specialist

+44 1932 639600 Email: katie.martin@qsc.com qsys.com