Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Investment in die Zukunft: Absoluter Geheimtipp - diese Aktie beschleunigt deine Renditechancen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3ERSY | ISIN: US5312297717 | Ticker-Symbol: LM0D
Frankfurt
14.11.24
08:49 Uhr
74,00 Euro
+3,50
+4,96 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION SERIES A LIBERTY FORMULA ONE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION SERIES A LIBERTY FORMULA ONE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,0074,5009:07
74,0074,5008:00
PR Newswire
14.11.2024 08:36 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zendure DE GmbH: Zendure and BOÉ Motorsports Celebrate 75 Years of MotoGP with Sustainable Energy at Barcelona Grand Prix

Finanznachrichten News

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, a fast-growing EnergyTech company, marked the grand finale of MotoGP's 75th anniversary season with a special appearance at the Barcelona race, reinforcing its commitment to more sustainable energy in the motorcycle world championship. In collaboration with BOÉ Motorsports, Zendure powered the MotoGP with its solar solutions Hyper 2000, AIO 2400, SuperBase V, Hub 2000, and Ace 1500, demonstrating the potential of sustainable energy for the racing environment.


Review of The Anniversary Season

As the 75th anniversary season closes, MotoGP's journey has been celebrated with historical reflections and high-energy racing. BOÉ Motorsports achieved significant success with racers David Muñoz placing 5th and Joel Kelso 9th, securing 4th in the Moto3 team standings. Next season looks promising with Ruche Moodley joining BOÉ. This year, the Barcelona Grand Prix took over the final race in solidarity with Valencia, uniting the racing community.

Zendure Continues To Drive Forward Sustainable Energy Use in Motorsport

Throughout the season, Zendure has provided the MotoGP paddock and BOÉ team with clean energy solutions. At the German Grand Prix, Zendure's portable Ace 1500 powered team equipment and camping areas, offering sustainable, off-grid energy on demand. Additional products, including the Hyper 2000 and SuperBase V were showcased, enabling fans to explore Zendure's full range of solar technology in interactive display areas with simulated balcony setups. Fans could also use SuperBase V charging stations around the paddock for personal devices like smartphones and tablets through Zendure's support.

"During such a historic season, it was particularly important for us to combine history and the latest technical developments to support motorcycling in the sustainable transition to more clean energy," says Jolene Shang, Chief Marketing Officer at Zendure. "With our new Hyper 2000, and new batteries with higher safety standards, now available at the official website with Black Friday discounts, we are well on our way to actively contributing to a more sustainable motorsport world."

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech companies based in the technology centers of Silicon Valley, USA, the Greater Bay Area in China, Japan, and Germany. Zendure's mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy to homes by advancing the latest energy technology. Its revolutionary SolarFlow balcony energy storage system transforms sunlight into a safe, reliable, and resilient energy source for everyday living.


CONTACT: Chris Patrick, chris.qiu@zendure.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2556452/image_5017297_28306003.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2556451/image_5017297_28305925.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zendure-and-boe-motorsports-celebrate-75-years-of-motogp-with-sustainable-energy-at-barcelona-grand-prix-302304291.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.