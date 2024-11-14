Japanese scientists have developed a wide-bandgap chalcopyrite solar cell that can reportedly achieve high open-circuit voltage and fill factor values. The device is intended for use in top cell applications in tandem devices. Scientists from the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) in Japan have fabricated a wide-bandgap thin-film solar cell based on an indium-free chalcopyrite (CuGaSe2 or CGSe) absorber. CuGaSe2 has an energy bandgap of 1. 7?eV. It has been used in solar cells with limited fill factor and open-circuit voltage to date. "We utilized techniques ...

