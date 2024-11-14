Raiven Capital, a global early-stage venture capital firm, announced today that founding partner Paul Dugsin, will present "Investing in AI from a VC Perspective: Hype, Risk, and Return" at the DDC Summit 2024 in Athens, Greece. Dugsin will share Raiven's insights into finding value today.

The session addresses three core areas for AI investment:

The AI Hype Cycle how to identify AI-driven companies with genuine innovation and sustainable growth potential.

Risk Management: Raiven Capital takes a thorough approach to mitigate risks with AI investments, including the rapid pace of technical change, regulatory complexities, and an increasingly crowded market.

Return Potential: AI's scalability and impact on industries from healthcare to finance make it a high-return investment area. Raiven leverages these trends to maximize returns through models like "data monetization and Operational AI

"Our goal is to navigate beyond AI hype and invest in startups with meaningful technology and transformative impact," said Founding Partner Supreet Manchanda. "At DDC Summit 2024, we'll provide insights for investors on how to cut through noise and make informed AI investment choices."

Raiven Capital emphasizes "Operational AI" AI systems that continuously improve business efficiency. Founding Partner Paul Dugsin covers Raiven's approach, as well as trends shaping AI's future, including Quantum Computing, Explainable AI, and emerging regulatory frameworks.

About DDC Summit 2024: visit www.ddc-financial.com/athens2024

About Raiven Capital

Raiven Capital is a global early-stage venture capital fund focused on high-potential, tech-driven startups. With three funds and hubs in Silicon Valley, Toronto and Dubai, Raiven invests in founders globally.

For more information, visit www.raivencapital.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241114180030/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

PR@raivencapital.com