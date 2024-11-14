Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024
PR Newswire
14.11.2024 09:06 Uhr
Jackery Showcases Sustainable Energy Initiatives at COP29, Underscoring Commitment to Environmental Stewardship

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 12, Jackery, a global leader in solar generators and green outdoor energy solutions, participated in a side event at COP29, the United Nations climate conference. Bringing together governments, businesses, and experts, the event focused on pathways to carbon reduction, energy transition, and technological innovation. Tracy Wang, Jackery's Head of Global PR, highlighted the company's dedication to eco-friendly innovation and its contributions to global green initiatives.

Jackery at the UN Climate Conference COP29

During the event, Jackery unveiled its approach to integrating green energy with ecological conservation, emphasizing that green technology must advance environmental care. Jackery supports ecological projects through cross-sector collaborations, providing both promotional and practical solutions to accelerate global "carbon neutrality." This commitment extends to sustainable packaging, with the launch of patented eco-friendly packaging for the Jackery Plus series in September 2023, and eco-friendly production models powered by Jackery's digitalized factories.

To date, Jackery has sold more than four million units globally, with its solar panels contributing an estimated 760 million kilowatt-hours of electricity savings by mid-2024, avoiding approximately 758,000 tons of carbon emissions. "Driving green transformation is both an opportunity and a responsibility," Wang stated.

Jackery's sustainability initiatives extend beyond consumer products. Recently, the company began supporting critical conservation efforts in ecologically sensitive areas, including Hoh Xil Nature Reserve on the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau in China. This UNESCO World Heritage site, one of the world's last pristine landscapes, faces threats from climate change. Jackery's solar generators provide clean power to mobile shelters in the reserve, supplying essential lighting, heating, and energy for equipment, all without relying on traditional fuels. Additionally, Jackery collaborates with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to protect endangered wildlife through green technology solutions.

Solidifying its role as a leader in sustainable technology, Jackery envisions spreading green energy worldwide. Its mission to provide clean, renewable energy to all demonstrates a commitment to the planet and human well-being. Through innovation and responsibility, Jackery inspires companies and individuals to embrace green energy solutions, promoting a healthier, more harmonious world.

For all media enquiries, image requests and product reviews, please contact: Jiatong Li, jiatong@jackery.com, or call +4915223970329.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2556716/Jackery.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2459138/5024398/Jackery_Logo.jpg

Jackery Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jackery)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jackery-showcases-sustainable-energy-initiatives-at-cop29-underscoring-commitment-to-environmental-stewardship-302304698.html

