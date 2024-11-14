Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Investment in die Zukunft: Absoluter Geheimtipp - diese Aktie beschleunigt deine Renditechancen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PNJ8 | ISIN: CA09564P1036 | Ticker-Symbol: 7BL
Tradegate
13.11.24
13:20 Uhr
0,069 Euro
-0,004
-5,77 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLUE LAGOON RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLUE LAGOON RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0590,08309:47
0,0660,07609:29
ACCESSWIRE
14.11.2024 09:26 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.: Blue Lagoon Receives Draft Mine Permit for Its Dome Mountain Gold Project

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG)(FSE:7BL)(OTCQB:BLAGF) is pleased to announce that it has received the draft mine permit for its 100% owned Dome Mountain Gold Project, located near the town of Smithers in British Columbia, Canada. This milestone brings the Company one step closer to initiating production and advancing the project towards operational status.

The draft permit, issued by the British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, outlines the regulatory framework for mining activities at Dome Mountain. Receiving the draft permit is a key milestone in the advancement of the project, which has shown significant potential for gold and other valuable resources. The receipt of the draft permit reflects the strong support of both provincial authorities and local stakeholders, emphasizing Blue Lagoon's commitment to meeting the highest environmental, safety, and community standards.

"We are thrilled to receive the draft mine permit for Dome Mountain," said Rana Vig, President & CEO of Blue Lagoon Resources. "This is a pivotal moment for our Company and validates our team's hard work, dedication, and commitment to creating value. The draft permit not only brings us closer to gold production but also aligns with our goal to drive long-term growth and value for our shareholders."

The Company will now work closely with regulatory authorities and the Lake Babine Nation to fulfill any remaining requirements to finalize the permit, with plans to proceed to full production upon its issuance. Blue Lagoon remains committed to maintaining sustainable practices and ensuring the responsible development of Dome Mountain in harmony with community interests.

For further information, please contact:

Rana Vig
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 604-218-4766
Email: rana@ranavig.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results concluding permitting and other approvals, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE: Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.