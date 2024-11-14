Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.: Blue Lagoon Receives Draft Mine Permit for Its Dome Mountain Gold Project

Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG)(FSE:7BL)(OTCQB:BLAGF) is pleased to announce that it has received the draft mine permit for its 100% owned Dome Mountain Gold Project, located near the town of Smithers in British Columbia, Canada. This milestone brings the Company one step closer to initiating production and advancing the project towards operational status.

The draft permit, issued by the British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, outlines the regulatory framework for mining activities at Dome Mountain. Receiving the draft permit is a key milestone in the advancement of the project, which has shown significant potential for gold and other valuable resources. The receipt of the draft permit reflects the strong support of both provincial authorities and local stakeholders, emphasizing Blue Lagoon's commitment to meeting the highest environmental, safety, and community standards.

"We are thrilled to receive the draft mine permit for Dome Mountain," said Rana Vig, President & CEO of Blue Lagoon Resources. "This is a pivotal moment for our Company and validates our team's hard work, dedication, and commitment to creating value. The draft permit not only brings us closer to gold production but also aligns with our goal to drive long-term growth and value for our shareholders."

The Company will now work closely with regulatory authorities and the Lake Babine Nation to fulfill any remaining requirements to finalize the permit, with plans to proceed to full production upon its issuance. Blue Lagoon remains committed to maintaining sustainable practices and ensuring the responsible development of Dome Mountain in harmony with community interests.

