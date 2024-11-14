Braemar's H125 results were in line with expectations, with modest revenue growth and some operational gearing evident in operating profit. The underlying activities continue to expand and diversify and Braemar remains well-positioned to drive its growth strategy. The trading outlook for FY25 is promising and we expect the company to be able to leverage its strong balance sheet in pursuit of strategic growth in a fragmented market. We maintain our underlying revenue and operating profit estimates for FY25 and FY26, as well as our 535p valuation, although EPS is affected by a reassessment of the number of shares in issue. Estimated end-FY25 net cash improves to £2.5m from a more modest net cash position.

