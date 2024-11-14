Australia has recorded its 4 millionth rooftop solar installation, maintaining its status as a world leader with 25 GW of total capacity, surpassing the amount of nationwide coal generation. From pv magazine Australia Australia has recorded its 4 millionth rooftop solar installation, boasting 25 GW of total capacity, including 3. 15 GW added in the last year. Australian Federal Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen said the 4 millionth solar installation is a milestone for the nation. "We're lucky to call the sunniest continent on earth 'home', which means we've got access to ...

