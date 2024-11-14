Adthena Empowers Enterprise Retailers to Dominate Google Ads Landscape With New Search Intelligence Solution

Enterprise retailers can now achieve greater control over their competitive landscape in Google Search, thanks to Adthena's new retail search solution.

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Adthena, a leader in search intelligence, today launched a groundbreaking Retail Search Intelligence Solution designed to help enterprise brands dominate Google Search.

Adthena Retail Solution

Adthena Retail Solution

As search becomes increasingly complex, Adthena's solution offers unparalleled insights and control across five key areas:

Seasonality Trends & Insights: Understand consumer demand at critical periods.

Ad Copy & Performance Max Insights: Analyze thousands of text and PLA ads daily by price, image, and title with unrivaled granularity.

Market Share & Trends: Map competitor insights to your entire sitemap and product categories by search term.

Brand Protection: Detect ad hijacking, automatically take down infringements, and leverage the award-winning Brand Activator.

Ask Arlo: Utilize the AI-powered data analyst to save time and answer complex retail search questions.

Adthena's solution addresses the challenges faced by enterprise retailers, including Google Shopping auction fluctuations, ad copy strategies, trademark violations, and competitor threats. By leveraging daily data from Google Ads search results, brands can make informed decisions to improve campaign performance.

"Our retail solution is generating significant interest, delivering actionable insights and helping enterprise brands navigate complex challenges," said Phillip Thune, CEO of Adthena. "We're helping search managers and teams across organizations improve results, from trademark compliance to media teams."

Powered by Adthena's award-winning "Whole Market View" technology, the retail solution provides daily insights into text and shopping ads, product performance, competitive ad copy, market trends, and share of clicks. This empowers retailers to adjust campaigns, improve CTR, and maximize ROAS in the ever-changing Google auction environment.

As Google Ads becomes increasingly opaque, Adthena's solution offers clarity and actionable insights to boost growth. "Brands are struggling to make sense of the limited data shared by Google Auction Insights," said Ashley Fletcher, Chief Marketing Officer at Adthena. "Our solution breaks through the confusion, addressing pain points like rising CPCs and deteriorating ROAS."

Adthena partners with top-tier enterprise brands to help them gain control over digital strategies and maximize the impact of Google Ads campaigns, especially at peak times such as Black Friday. JT Marek, Senior SEM Manager at PMG Digital Agency, said: "It's critical to prepare well for peak search seasons. Analyzing the entire auction landscape is a key component to ensure our ads remain competitively placed at all times. Managing affiliate partners in search with Adthena allows for constant, large-scale monitoring. This helps us identify affiliate activity on both key brand and generic product terms, improving our ROAS by stopping fraudulent activity."

Contact Information

Sarah Dutton

Director of Content & Brand Strategy

sarah.dutton@adthena.com

+44 7723915285

SOURCE: Adthena

View the original press release on newswire.com.