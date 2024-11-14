euroAtlantic Airways ("EAA"), a Njord Partners portfolio company and a leading Portuguese aircraft wet-leasing and charter business, is pleased to announce the appointment of Raúl Largo as the Company's new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) as of 1 November 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241114306805/en/

Raúl brings over 15 years of experience in the aviation industry, having held senior leadership positions at Wamos Air, Maleth Aero and Albastar Airlines. He will play a key role in driving the Company's commercial strategy, with a focus on expanding global market presence, enhancing customer engagement, and optimizing revenue streams.

"Raúl's expertise and strategic vision make him an ideal fit for this critical role," said Stewart Higginson CEO Chairman of EAA. "We are confident that his leadership will be instrumental as we continue to grow and innovate in an increasingly competitive and dynamic industry. His deep understanding of the global aviation market and customer needs will help us strengthen our brand and deliver even greater value to our passengers."

Raúl Largo, incoming CCO, added, "I am honored to join EAA at such an exciting time in its growth journey. The airline industry is evolving rapidly, and I look forward to working with the talented team here to drive commercial success and deliver exceptional experiences for our customers worldwide."

About euroAtlantic Airways

euroAtlantic Airways is a Portuguese airline specializing in ACMI and charter solutions, operating a diverse fleet of aircraft. Headquartered in Carnaxide and based at Lisbon Airport, it offers charter services, wet-lease, and Ad-Hoc flights across the globe, and has served 719 Airports in 176 countries in 30 years of operations. With over three decades of expertise in the aviation industry, EAA has established itself as a global leader in providing ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) and Charter solutions. Over the years, the Company has earned a reputation for delivering tailored services that meet the unique needs of its clients, with a continued focus on safety, efficiency, and innovation. euroAtlantic Airways is majority owned by Njord Partners.

To find out more visit: https://www.euroatlantic.pt/en/quem-somos/

About Njord Partners

Njord Partners is a European special situations investment manager and provider of long-term flexible capital solutions, primarily to family-owned businesses. Established in 2013, Njord Partners has invested in 24 businesses and manages capital in excess of €1 billion.

To find out more visit: https://njordpartners.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241114306805/en/

Contacts:

Media enquiries: via Camarco

Jennifer Renwick

Letaba Rimell

njord@apcoworldwide.com