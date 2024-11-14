Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024
PR Newswire
14.11.2024 10:06 Uhr
Register Now for HOTEL & SHOP PLUS 2025 at Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel & Shop Plus is a trade show for hospitality and commercial space professionals in China and Asia, set to take place from March 31 to April 3, 2025, at Shanghai New International Expo Center.

Why Attend HSP 2025?

  • Access to 2,100+ exhibitors with cutting-edge products.
  • A vast 210,000 SQM exhibition space for industry overview.
  • Networking with 140,000+ professionals.
  • 80+ forums and 10+ special events for deep industry insights.

Products and Benefits from HSP 2025

The exhibition will showcase a variety of high-end, eco-friendly materials and products across categories like construction, design, smart hotels, lighting, retail, smart office, landscaping, cleaning and operation and maintenance, etc. It will also feature creative designs and advanced intelligent systems.

Hall E features construction materials like architectural decoration, ceramics, and outdoor furniture, offering solutions for hotel and commercial spaces. Renowned brands like GIMIG, Yongyu, Kingdom, Zhuart are present. Hall W hosts leading hotel supply companies, with high-quality products from Groupe GM, LE LABO, ADA, La Bottega, LANVIN, CANASIN SIDEFU, AMERICA STANDARD, GOLDENSAIL, expanding the exhibition's scope and opportunities for hoteliers. Halls N1-N4 display cleaning tech, sanitation, and smart cleaning solutions, with participants like Nilfisk, BAIYUN, Trust, Bennett, Cleanwill, Haotian. Hall N5 focuses on smart shading systems and innovative materials, with industry leaders Dooya, Wistar, Yuma, Xidamen, Wintom, Mingyang, and Sunlever. The exhibition also includes areas for Hotel Brand Investment and Franchise Exhibition Area, E-sports Hotel Special Area, Non- Standard Accommodation Procurement Platform, Environmental Sanitation Technology and Equipment, Smart Cleaning Area, etc.

Engaging Activities and Networking Opportunities

The Hotel & Shop Plus conference, leveraging its extensive resources, has organized over 80 events like Design Week Shanghai and Hotel Culture Week. These serve as a platform for industry experts to discuss insights, experiences, and design trends.

Stay Updated with HSP

HSP, an innovative-driven event, offers unique business opportunities and insights. It also focuses on the hotel investment market in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, which is diversifying and pursuing high-quality growth. The Shenzhen edition runs from December 12-14, 2024, at the Shenzhen International Convention and Exhibition Center. Register now for free and join us!

Register to Visit HSP Shenzhen, December 12-14, 2024: https://reg.hdeexpo.com/?utm_source=media&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=PRNEWSWIRE

Register to Visit HSP Shanghai, March 31-April 3, 2025: https://reg.hdeexpo.com/?utm_source=media&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=PRNEWSWIRE

For exhibitor/visitor enquiry, please send email to: jade.liao@imsinoexpo.com.

Explore more, visit our website: https://www.expohsp.com/?lang=en

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/register-now-for-hotel--shop-plus-2025-at-shanghai-302304348.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
