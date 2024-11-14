Youdao, Inc.: Youdao Reports Third Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Youdao, Inc. ("Youdao" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAO), an intelligent learning company with industry-leading technology in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Total net revenues were RMB1.6 billion (US$224.1 million), representing a 2.2% increase from the same period in 2023.

- Net revenues from learning services were RMB767.9 million (US$109.4 million), representing a 19.2% decrease from the same period in 2023.

- Net revenues from smart devices were RMB315.3 million (US$44.9 million), representing a 25.2% increase from the same period in 2023.

- Net revenues from online marketing services were RMB489.4 million (US$69.7 million), representing a 45.6% increase from the same period in 2023.

were RMB1.6 billion (US$224.1 million), representing a 2.2% increase from the same period in 2023. were RMB767.9 million (US$109.4 million), representing a 19.2% decrease from the same period in 2023. were RMB315.3 million (US$44.9 million), representing a 25.2% increase from the same period in 2023. were RMB489.4 million (US$69.7 million), representing a 45.6% increase from the same period in 2023. Gross margin was 50.2%, compared with 55.9% for the same period in 2023.

"Our profitability significantly improved in the third quarter, marked by record-high income from operations and first-ever third-quarter income from operations. In our products and services, we leveraged our robust LLM (Large Language Model) capabilities to upgrade our Youdao Lingshi Intelligent Learning System, further enhancing the personalized features and elevating the user experience. Additionally, net revenues from online marketing services increased by 45.6% year-over-year to RMB489.4 million, fueled by RTA (Real-Time API) and KOL (Key Opinion Leader) advertising. We also introduced new AI translation upgrades and AI simultaneous interpretation functionality that drove total sales of AI-driven subscription services up by over 150% year-over-year," said Dr. Feng Zhou, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Youdao.

"Looking ahead, we are committed to the continued implementation of our LLM, Ziyue, to enhance user experience and create greater value through digital content services, AI-driven subscription services and smart devices. In our online marketing services, we aim to explore new domestic opportunities and expand international prospects to better support client success. Financially we remain dedicated to prudent operations and strengthening our profitability," Dr. Zhou concluded.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were RMB1.6 billion (US$224.1 million), representing a 2.2% increase from RMB1.5 billion for the same period of 2023.

Net revenues from learning services were RMB767.9 million (US$109.4 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing a 19.2% decrease from RMB950.8 million for the same period of 2023. The year-over-year decrease reflects our commitment to a more selective customer acquisition approach, prioritizing higher ROI (return on investment) engagements. This strategy has contributed to the overall resilience and efficiency of our business.

Net revenues from smart devices were RMB315.3 million (US$44.9 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing a 25.2% increase from RMB251.9 million for the same period of 2023, primarily driven by the popularity of Youdao's newly launched products in 2024.

Net revenues from online marketing services were RMB489.4 million (US$69.7 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing a 45.6% increase from RMB336.1 million for the same period of 2023. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to the increased demand for performance-based advertisements through third parties' internet properties, which was driven by our continued investments in cutting-edge AI technology.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB789.5 million (US$112.5 million), representing an 8.2% decrease from RMB859.6 million for the same period of 2023. Gross margin was 50.2 % for the third quarter of 2024, compared with 55.9% for the same period of 2023.

Gross margin for learning services was 62.1% for the third quarter of 2024, compared with 67.8% for the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly resulted from the decline in economies of scale due to the decreased revenues from learning services.

Gross margin for smart devices was 42.8% for the third quarter of 2024, compared with 42.6% for the same period of 2023.

Gross margin for online marketing services increased to 36.3% for the third quarter of 2024 from 31.9% for the same period of 2023. The increase was mainly attributable to the improved gross margin profile of performance-based advertisements through third parties' internet properties compared with the same period of last year.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were RMB682.2 million (US$97.2 million), compared with RMB917.3 million for the same period of last year.

Sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were RMB519.6 million (US$74.0 million), representing a decrease of 22.9% from RMB674.2 million for the same period of 2023. This decrease was attributable to the reduced marketing expenditures, as well as declined outsourcing labor service fees and payroll related expenses in learning services in the third quarter of 2024.

Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were RMB119.6 million (US$17.0 million), representing a decrease of 36.2% from RMB187.3 million for the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased headcount for research and development employees, leading to payroll savings in the third quarter of 2024.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were RMB43.0 million (US$6.1 million), representing a decrease of 23.0% from RMB55.8 million for the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased headcount for general and administrative employees, leading to payroll savings in the third quarter of 2024.

Income/(Loss) from Operations

As a result of the foregoing, income from operations for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB107.3 million (US$15.3 million), compared with loss from operations of RMB57.7 million for the same period in 2023. The margin of income from operations was 6.8%, compared with margin of loss from operations of 3.7% for the same period of last year.

Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to Youdao's Ordinary Shareholders

Net income attributable to Youdao's ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB86.3 million (US$12.3 million), compared with net loss attributable to Youdao's ordinary shareholders of RMB102.9 million for the same period of last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Youdao's ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB88.7 million (US$12.6 million), compared with non-GAAP net loss attributable to Youdao's ordinary shareholders of RMB67.3 million for the same period of last year.

Basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 were RMB0.74 (US$0.11), compared with basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB0.85 for the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.76 (US$0.11), compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB0.55 for the same period of 2023.

Other Information

As of September 30, 2024, Youdao's cash, cash equivalents, current and non-current restricted cash, time deposits and short-term investments totaled RMB489.4 million (US$69.7 million), compared with RMB527.1 million as of December 31, 2023. For the third quarter of 2024, net cash used in operating activities was RMB85.4 million (US$12.2 million), capital expenditures totaled RMB1.5 million (US$0.2 million). Youdao's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent on management's ability to implement an effective business plan amid a changing regulatory environment, generate operating cash flows, and secure external financing for future development. To support Youdao's future business, NetEase Group has agreed to provide financial support for ongoing operations in the next thirty-six months from May 2024. As of September 30, 2024, Youdao has received various financial support from the NetEase Group, including, among others, RMB878.0 million short-term loans, and US$128.4 million long-term loans with maturity dated March 31, 2027 drawn down under the US$300.0 million revolving loan facility.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company's contract liabilities, which mainly consisted of deferred revenues generated from Youdao's learning services, were RMB839.7 million (US$119.7 million), compared with RMB1.1 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Share Repurchase Program

On November 17, 2022, the Company announced that its board of directors had authorized the Company to adopt a share repurchase program in accordance with applicable laws and regulations for up to US$20.0 million of its Class A ordinary shares (including in the form of ADSs) during a period of up to 36 months. This amount was subsequently increased to US$40.0 million in August 2023. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had repurchased a total of approximately 7.5 million ADSs for around US$33.8 million in the open market under the share repurchase program.

Second Amended and Restated 2015 Share Incentive Plan

The Company adopted a share incentive plan in February 2015, as amended in April 2018, which is referred to as the First Amended and Restated 2015 Plan. In November 2024, the Company has approved a proposed amendment to the First Amended and Restated 2015 Plan to extend the expiration date of the plan to the twentieth anniversary of its effective date.

Conference Call

Youdao's management team will host a teleconference call with simultaneous webcast at 5:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 14, 2024 (Beijing /Hong Kong Time: 6:00 p.m., Thursday, November 14, 2024). Youdao's management will be on the call to discuss the financial results and answer questions.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free): +1-888-346-8982 International: +1-412-902-4272 Mainland China (toll free): 400-120-1203 Hong Kong (toll free): 800-905-945 Hong Kong: +852-3018-4992 Conference ID: 4892369

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.youdao.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until November 21, 2024:

United States: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 4892369

About Youdao, Inc.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) is an intelligent learning company with industry-leading technology in China dedicated to developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions to users of all ages. Building on the popularity of its online knowledge tools such as Youdao Dictionary and Youdao Translation, Youdao now offers smart devices, STEAM courses, adult and vocational courses, and education digitalization solutions. In addition, Youdao has developed a variety of interactive learning apps. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), a leading internet technology company in China.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.youdao.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Youdao considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ADS, as supplemental metrics in reviewing and assessing its operating performance and formulating its business plan. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

Youdao defines non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders as net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and impairment of long-term investments. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders enables Youdao's management to assess its operating results without considering the impact of these items, which are non-cash charges in nature. Youdao believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, which possibly do not reflect all items of expense that affect our operations. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures Youdao uses may differ from the non-GAAP measures uses by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.

The accompanying table has more details on the reconciliation between our GAAP financial measures that are mostly directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures. Youdao encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.0176 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on September 30, 2024 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Further information regarding such risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. The announced results of the third quarter of 2024 are preliminary and subject to adjustments. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jeffrey Wang

Youdao, Inc.

Tel: +86-10-8255-8163 ext. 89980

E-mail: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

Helen Wu

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: [email protected]

YOUDAO, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (RMB and USD in thousands)





As of December 31,

As of September 30,

As of September 30,



2023

2024

2024



RMB

RMB

USD (1)













Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

454,536

421,056

60,000 Time deposits

277

282

40 Restricted cash

395

2,076

296 Short-term investments

71,848

62,790

8,948 Accounts receivable, net

354,006

415,391

59,193 Inventories

217,067

178,556

25,444 Amounts due from NetEase Group

26,117

80,784

11,511 Prepayment and other current assets

175,705

163,109

23,243 Total current assets

1,299,951

1,324,044

188,675













Non-current assets:











Property, equipment and software, net

70,906

53,149

7,574 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

89,022

78,869

11,239 Long-term investments

51,396

74,600

10,630 Goodwill

109,944

109,944

15,667 Other assets, net

44,976

43,106

6,142 Total non-current assets

366,244

359,668

51,252













Total assets

1,666,195

1,683,712

239,927













Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Shareholders' Deficit











Current liabilities:











Accounts payables

159,005

170,770

24,335 Payroll payable

282,679

138,512

19,738 Amounts due to NetEase Group

82,430

61,920

8,823 Contract liabilities

1,052,622

839,670

119,652 Taxes payable

52,781

52,911

7,540 Accrued liabilities and other payables

591,770

759,750

108,263 Short-term loans from NetEase Group

878,000

878,000

125,114 Total current liabilities

3,099,287

2,901,533

413,465













Non-current liabilities:











Long-term lease liabilities

49,337

34,425

4,906 Long-term loans from NetEase Group

630,360

900,511

128,322 Other non-current liabilities

16,314

17,944

2,556 Total non-current liabilities

696,011

952,880

135,784













Total liabilities

3,795,298

3,854,413

549,249













Mezzanine equity

37,961

39,939

5,691













Shareholders' deficit:











Youdao's shareholders' deficit

(2,186,736)

(2,232,052)

(318,064) Noncontrolling interests

19,672

21,412

3,051 Total shareholders' deficit

(2,167,064)

(2,210,640)

(315,013)













Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' deficit

1,666,195

1,683,712

239,927

Note 1:

The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00=RMB7.0176 on the last trading day of September (September 30, 2024) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.

YOUDAO, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (RMB and USD in thousands, except share and per ADS data)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2023

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (1)

RMB

RMB Net revenues:























Learning services

950,761

643,762

767,859

109,419

2,364,102

2,129,617 Smart devices

251,879

166,722

315,305

44,931

686,785

663,225 Online marketing services

336,143

511,237

489,377

69,735

857,800

1,493,279 Total net revenues

1,538,783

1,321,721

1,572,541

224,085

3,908,687

4,286,121

























Cost of revenues (2)

(679,147)

(684,942)

(783,085)

(111,588)

(1,880,026)

(2,178,383) Gross profit

859,636

636,779

789,456

112,497

2,028,661

2,107,738

























Operating expenses:























Sales and marketing expenses (2)

(674,173)

(515,711)

(519,620)

(74,045)

(1,827,029)

(1,490,771) Research and development expenses (2)

(187,328)

(152,987)

(119,594)

(17,042)

(575,234)

(419,304) General and administrative expenses (2)

(55,822)

(40,634)

(42,968)

(6,123)

(169,007)

(133,018) Total operating expenses

(917,323)

(709,332)

(682,182)

(97,210)

(2,571,270)

(2,043,093) (Loss)/Income from operations

(57,687)

(72,553)

107,274

15,287

(542,609)

64,645

























Interest income

2,167

917

1,057

151

6,615

2,949 Interest expense

(17,753)

(20,816)

(15,112)

(2,153)

(50,603)

(56,262) Others, net

(21,097)

(909)

(1,992)

(285)

(8,989)

(9) (Loss)/Income before tax

(94,370)

(93,361)

91,227

13,000

(595,586)

11,323

























Income tax expenses

(2,557)

(7,053)

(2,370)

(338)

(10,648)

(8,395) Net (loss)/income

(96,927)

(100,414)

88,857

12,662

(606,234)

2,928 Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(5,978)

939

(2,604)

(371)

(183)

(3,718) Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company

(102,905)

(99,475)

86,253

12,291

(606,417)

(790)

























Basic net (loss)/income per ADS

(0.85)

(0.85)

0.74

0.11

(4.97)

(0.01) Diluted net (loss)/income per ADS

(0.85)

(0.85)

0.74

0.11

(4.97)

(0.01)

























Shares used in computing basic net (loss)/income per ADS

121,275,391

117,173,272

116,965,181

116,965,181

121,926,770

117,483,341 Shares used in computing diluted net (loss)/income per ADS

121,275,391

117,173,272

117,343,848

117,343,848

121,926,770

117,483,341

Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00=RMB7.0176 on the last trading day of September (September 30, 2024) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.

























Note 2: Share-based compensation in each category: Cost of revenues

2,312

727

(171)

(24)

4,620

1,334 Sales and marketing expenses

1,659

337

(1,359)

(194)

5,206

114 Research and development expenses

(2,071)

939

1,868

266

8,332

6,310 General and administrative expenses

3,255

1,506

2,072

295

9,837

6,057

YOUDAO, INC.























UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION























(RMB and USD in thousands)





















































Three Months Ended







Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2023

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

























Net revenues























Learning services

950,761

643,762

767,859

109,419

2,364,102

2,129,617 Smart devices

251,879

166,722

315,305

44,931

686,785

663,225 Online marketing services

336,143

511,237

489,377

69,735

857,800

1,493,279 Total net revenues

1,538,783

1,321,721

1,572,541

224,085

3,908,687

4,286,121

























Cost of revenues























Learning services

305,694

257,482

290,877

41,449

873,974

813,118 Smart devices

144,528

116,274

180,390

25,705

415,660

418,724 Online marketing services

228,925

311,186

311,818

44,434

590,392

946,541 Total cost of revenues

679,147

684,942

783,085

111,588

1,880,026

2,178,383

























Gross margin























Learning services

67.8 %

60.0 %

62.1 %

62.1 %

63.0 %

61.8 % Smart devices

42.6 %

30.3 %

42.8 %

42.8 %

39.5 %

36.9 % Online marketing services

31.9 %

39.1 %

36.3 %

36.3 %

31.2 %

36.6 % Total gross margin

55.9 %

48.2 %

50.2 %

50.2 %

51.9 %

49.2 %

YOUDAO, INC.























UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS



















(RMB and USD in thousands, except per ADS data)





















































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2023

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

























Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the

Company

(102,905)

(99,475)

86,253

12,291

(606,417)

(790) Add: share-based compensation

5,155

3,509

2,410

343

27,995

13,815 impairment of long-term investments

30,500

-

-

-

33,740

- Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of

the Company

(67,250)

(95,966)

88,663

12,634

(544,682)

13,025



















































Non-GAAP basic net (loss)/income per ADS

(0.55)

(0.82)

0.76

0.11

(4.47)

0.11 Non-GAAP diluted net (loss)/income per ADS

(0.55)

(0.82)

0.76

0.11

(4.47)

0.11

























Non-GAAP shares used in computing basic net (loss)/income per ADS

121,275,391

117,173,272

116,965,181

116,965,181

121,926,770

117,483,341 Non-GAAP shares used in computing diluted net (loss)/income per ADS

121,275,391

117,173,272

117,343,848

117,343,848

121,926,770

117,996,668

SOURCE Youdao, Inc.