In H125, while revenue declined due to mix and net revenue accounting, Datatec grew gross profit by 3.5% y-o-y and adjusted EBITDA by 18.5%, resulting in a 56.2% increase in underlying EPS (uEPS). Both Westcon and Logicalis International delivered strong profit growth, while Logicalis Latin America managed to offset lower revenues with reductions in its cost base. Management continues to expect a better financial performance from all three businesses in FY25. We have upgraded our forecasts to reflect the strong H125 performance, lifting FY25 uEPS by 10% and reducing year-end net debt by 12%.

