The Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology (KRICT) has set a world record for power conversion efficiency at 20. 6% for large-area perovskite solar cells exceeding 200 cm². The result, confirmed by Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE (Fraunhofer ISE), marks a significant milestone in solar cell technology. The KRICT has said that it has achieved a world record power conversion efficiency of 20. 6% for large-area perovskite solar cells exceeding 200 cm². Germany's Fraunhofer ISE has confirmed the result. According to KRICT, it beats the previous world record of ...

