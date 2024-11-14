Bioptimus, a leading AI company building the Foundation Model for biology, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mathilda Strom as its Founding Chief Operating Officer. Mathilda joins Bioptimus with an extensive track record in building pioneering businesses and a reputation as a leader in scaling impactful organizations globally.

With nearly 20 years of experience, Mathilda brings an entrepreneurial spirit and strategic vision to Bioptimus. Most recently, she served as the Chief Commercial Officer at CarbonPool, the world's first insurance company to settle claims in carbon credits rather than cash.

Mathilda is no stranger to launching transformative companies. She co-founded BIMA, a microinsurance and digital health player in emerging markets. Under her leadership, BIMA expanded to 23 countries, enabling millions of low- and middle-income families to access critical financial and health services via mobile technology. Throughout her tenure, she forged deep-rooted partnerships with major global players, including Telefonica, Orange, Vodafone, Allianz, and Prudential, further cementing her reputation as an influential leader in the industry.

Beyond her executive experience, Mathilda has served on the boards of organizations like the Microinsurance Network and Azuri Technologies, a renewable energy firm working to bring solar solutions to Africa. She has earned recognition as one of the top 50 female entrepreneurs to watch and among the top 10 future women leaders in Sweden.

As Bioptimus's new Chief Operating Officer, Mathilda Strom will oversee strategic operations, enhance organizational growth, and drive the company's mission to fuel breakthroughs in biomedicine and beyond. Her proven expertise in building high-impact, purpose-driven ventures positions her to lead Bioptimus through its next phase of innovation and expansion.

David Cahané, Co-Founder of Bioptimus, said: ""We are thrilled to welcome Mathilda to Bioptimus as our Founding Chief Operating Officer. Her visionary leadership and track record in scaling impactful businesses align perfectly with our mission to fuel breakthrough discoveries and accelerate innovations in biomedicine and beyond. Mathilda's expertise and commitment to innovation will be invaluable as we build the Foundation Model for biology to unlock the potential of generative AI in the field. We are excited to have her on board to help shape the future of our company."

