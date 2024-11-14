Technip Energies awarded a major contract by TotalEnergies for the topsides of the GrandMorgu FPSO unit in Suriname

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE), in partnership with SBM Offshore, has been awarded a major(1) contract by TotalEnergies for the GranMorgu Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO) in Suriname.

Under this contract, the joint-venture between SBM Offshore and Technip Energies will construct and install a Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO), leveraging Technip Energies' expertise in engineering and modularization for the topsides and SBM Offshore's Fast4Ward® hull.

Thanks to the joint expertise of the two companies, the project will be designed to minimize greenhouse gas emissions. It will include an all-electric drive FPSO configuration, with zero routine flaring and full reinjection of associated gas into the reservoirs. There will be an optimized power usage with Waste Heat Recovery Units and optimized water cooling for improved efficiency. A permanent methane detection and monitoring system will be installed relying on a network of sensors.

Marco Villa, Chief Business Officer of Technip Energies commented: "We are delighted to have been chosen by TotalEnergies, together with our partner SBM Offshore, for the GranMorgu FPSO project in Suriname. By utilizing our modularization expertise, we will design the topsides of this all-electric drive FPSO and oversee the fabrication process in collaboration with our partner. This award highlights Technip Energies' established capability to incorporate technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions in any type of industrial installation."

This project is the first FPSO project in Suriname and is located in Block 58, circa 150 kilometers offshore Suriname.

(1) A "major" award for Technip Energies is a contract award representing above €1 billion of revenue.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The Company benefits from its robust Project Delivery model supported by an extensive Technology, Products and Services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 16,000 employees are fully committed to bringing our clients' innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts ("ADR") program, with its ADRs trading over the counter.

www.ten.com

