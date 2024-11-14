Aurora Mobile Limited Announces Third Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JG), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenues were RMB79.1 million (US$11.3 million), an increase of 7% year-over-year.

were RMB79.1 million (US$11.3 million), an increase of 7% year-over-year. Cost of revenues was RMB25.8 million (US$3.7 million), an increase of 19% year-over-year.

was RMB25.8 million (US$3.7 million), an increase of 19% year-over-year. Gross profit was RMB53.2 million (US$7.6 million), an increase of 2% year-over-year.

was RMB53.2 million (US$7.6 million), an increase of 2% year-over-year. Total operating expenses were RMB57.1 million (US$8.1 million), a decrease of 5% year-over-year.

were RMB57.1 million (US$8.1 million), a decrease of 5% year-over-year. Net loss was RMB2.2 million (US$0.3 million), compared with a net loss of RMB7.0 million for the same quarter last year.

was RMB2.2 million (US$0.3 million), compared with a net loss of RMB7.0 million for the same quarter last year. Net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders was RMB2.6 million (US$0.4 million), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders of RMB6.8 million for the same quarter last year.

was RMB2.6 million (US$0.4 million), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders of RMB6.8 million for the same quarter last year. Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB0.9 million (US$0.1 million), compared with a RMB2.1 million adjusted net income for the same quarter last year.

was RMB0.9 million (US$0.1 million), compared with a RMB2.1 million adjusted net income for the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was RMB0.6 million (US$82 thousand), compared with RMB4.5 million for the same quarter last year.

Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, commented, "This quarter has been remarkable from financial results perspective. There were a few record-breaking events that we have achieved. The snapshots for this quarter are as follows:

Firstly, we are writing our own history! In this quarter, we recorded the 5th consecutive quarterly positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Secondly, Developer Subscription revenue recorded both 7% growth quarter-over-quarter and 11% growth year-over-year. More importantly, the quarterly revenue has exceeded RMB50 million for the first time in history. Yet another record-breaking event in this quarter!

Thirdly, we recorded net operating cash inflow of RMB12.3 million. This is the highest level for the past 16 quarters.

Fourthly, our EngageLab business continues to grow significantly in terms of both customer numbers (grew 32% quarter-over-quarter) and cumulative signed contract value (grew 23% quarter-over-quarter).

Our Subscription Services revenues of RMB51.7 million grew strongly by 11% year-over-year and by 7% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter revenue growth was mainly driven by increase in ARPU. Another major contributor of this impressive revenue growth was the solid performance of our EngageLab business. The EngageLab business has contributed strong revenue growth in this quarter. On year-over-year basis, the recognized revenue for EngageLab has grown close to 100%."

Mr. Shan-Nen Bong, Chief Financial Officer of Aurora Mobile, added, "We have been diligent in growing and managing our business. We keep our operating expenses to an optimal level to support business growth and expansion. Our gross profit in this quarter recorded good growth, both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter, where gross profit grew every quarter to new heights from Q1 to Q3 in 2024. Last, but not least, our net loss narrowed by 69% on a year-over-year basis."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB79.1 million (US$11.3 million), an increase of 7% from RMB74.1 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a 12% increase in revenue from Developer Services and partially offset by a 4% decrease in revenue from Vertical Applications.

Cost of revenues was RMB25.8 million (US$3.7 million), an increase of 19% from RMB21.8 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was mainly due to a RMB1.8 million increase in technical service cost, a RMB0.3 million increase in cloud costs and a RMB0.8 million increase in short messaging cost.

Gross profit was RMB53.2 million (US$7.6 million), an increase of 2% from RMB52.3 million in the same quarter of last year.

Total operating expenses were RMB57.1 million (US$8.1 million), a decrease of 5% from RMB60.0 million in the same quarter of last year.

Research and development expenses were RMB24.2 million (US$3.4 million), a decrease of 26% from RMB32.8 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB3.1 million decrease in personnel costs, a RMB3.0 million decrease in technical service fee, a RMB1.9 million decrease in cloud cost and a RMB0.8 million decrease in depreciation expense.

were RMB24.2 million (US$3.4 million), a decrease of 26% from RMB32.8 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB3.1 million decrease in personnel costs, a RMB3.0 million decrease in technical service fee, a RMB1.9 million decrease in cloud cost and a RMB0.8 million decrease in depreciation expense. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB22.4 million (US$3.2 million), an increase of 3% from RMB21.8 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB1.1 million increase in travel expense.

were RMB22.4 million (US$3.2 million), an increase of 3% from RMB21.8 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB1.1 million increase in travel expense. General and administrative expenses were RMB10.4 million (US$1.5 million), an increase of 92% from RMB5.4 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to there was a one-time gain on disposal of property and equipment of RMB7.6 million in Q3'2023 which was non-existence in Q3'2024. The impact was partially offset by a RMB1.5 million decrease in personnel costs.



Loss from operations was RMB3.6 million (US$0.5 million), compared with RMB1.8 million in the same quarter of last year.

Net Loss was RMB2.2 million (US$0.3 million), compared with RMB7.0 million in the same quarter of last year.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB0.9 million (US$0.1 million), compared with a RMB2.1 million adjusted net income in the same quarter of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was RMB0.6 million (US$82 thousand), compared with RMB4.5 million for the same quarter of last year.

The cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were RMB101.1 million (US$14.4 million) as of September 30, 2024 compared with RMB115.0 million as of December 31, 2023.

Update on Share Repurchase

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had repurchased a total of 245,638 ADS, of which 28,995 ADSs, or around US$150.4 thousand were repurchased during the third quarter in 2024.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses two non-GAAP measures, adjusted net income/(loss) and adjusted EBITDA, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net income/(loss) as net loss excluding share-based compensation, reduction in force charges and impairment of long-term investments. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding interest expense, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, amortization of land use right, income tax expenses/(benefits), share-based compensation, reduction in force charges and impairment of long-term investments.

The Company believes that adjusted net income/(loss) and adjusted EBITDA help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that it includes in loss from operations and net loss.

The Company believes that adjusted net income/(loss) and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in their financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net income/(loss) and adjusted EBITDA is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Footnote:

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.0176 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of September 30, 2024.

AURORA MOBILE LIMITED UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues 74,058 79,441 79,052 11,265 212,822 223,017 31,780 Cost of revenues (21,756 ) (26,670 ) (25,846 ) (3,683 ) (66,817 ) (70,668 ) (10,070 ) Gross profit 52,302 52,771 53,206 7,582 146,005 152,349 21,710 Operating expenses Research and development (32,797 ) (23,652 ) (24,157 ) (3,442 ) (94,721 ) (70,490 ) (10,045 ) Sales and marketing (21,750 ) (20,478 ) (22,448 ) (3,199 ) (60,649 ) (60,317 ) (8,595 ) General and administrative (5,436 ) (10,677 ) (10,447 ) (1,489 ) (33,582 ) (34,056 ) (4,853 ) Total operating expenses (59,983 ) (54,807 ) (57,052 ) (8,130 ) (188,952 ) (164,863 ) (23,493 ) Other operating income(1) 5,850 1,055 202 29 10,179 2,836 404 Loss from operations (1,831 ) (981 ) (3,644 ) (519 ) (32,768 ) (9,678 ) (1,379 ) Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net 26 12 195 28 (67 ) 184 26 Interest income 269 195 211 30 953 2,593 369 Interest expenses (209 ) (42 ) (42 ) (6 ) (650 ) (90 ) (13 ) Other (loss)/income (5,439 ) (20 ) 1,048 149 (13,966 ) 1,043 149 Change in fair value of structured deposits 11 15 50 7 24 88 13 Loss before income taxes (7,173 ) (821 ) (2,182 ) (311 ) (46,474 ) (5,860 ) (835 ) Income tax benefits/(expenses) 177 (483 ) 24 3 506 (215 ) (31 ) Net loss (6,996 ) (1,304 ) (2,158 ) (308 ) (45,968 ) (6,075 ) (866 ) Less: net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (225 ) (304 ) 423 60 (1,115 ) (95 ) (14 ) Net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders (6,771 ) (1,000 ) (2,581 ) (368 ) (44,853 ) (5,980 ) (852 ) Net loss per share, for Class A and Class B common shares: Class A and B Common Shares - basic and diluted (0.08 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (0.00 ) (0.56 ) (0.08 ) (0.01 ) Shares used in net loss per share computation: Class A Common Shares - basic and diluted 62,731,319 62,603,736 62,717,083 62,717,083 62,813,504 62,669,237 62,669,237 Class B Common Shares - basic and diluted 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 Other comprehensive (loss)/income Foreign currency translation adjustments (343 ) 208 (826 ) (118 ) 1,640 (540 ) (77 ) Total other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax (343 ) 208 (826 ) (118 ) 1,640 (540 ) (77 ) Total comprehensive loss (7,339 ) (1,096 ) (2,984 ) (426 ) (44,328 ) (6,615 ) (943 ) Less: comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (225 ) (304 ) 423 60 (1,115 ) (95 ) (14 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders (7,114 ) (792 ) (3,407 ) (486 ) (43,213 ) (6,520 ) (929 ) (1) Beginning on January 1, 2024 we classified the government grants that are operating in nature as other operating income. Comparative figures were reclassified to conform to this presentation.

AURORA MOBILE LIMITED UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")) As of December 31,

2023 September 30,

2024 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 114,521 100,755 14,357 Restricted cash 486 367 52 Accounts receivable 34,344 40,524 5,775 Prepayments and other current assets 20,225 20,175 2,875 Total current assets 169,576 161,821 23,059 Non-current assets: Long-term investments 112,912 112,488 16,029 Property and equipment, net 1,433 3,179 453 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,081 20,884 2,976 Intangible assets, net 17,941 14,697 2,094 Goodwill 37,785 37,785 5,384 Deferred tax assets 1,072 442 63 Other non-current assets 5,387 6,136 875 Total non-current assets 180,611 195,611 27,874 Total assets 350,187 357,432 50,933 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term loan - 3,000 427 Accounts payable 21,073 27,072 3,858 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 141,518 134,810 19,210 Operating lease liabilities 4,007 5,403 770 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 74,682 68,015 9,692 Total current liabilities 241,280 238,300 33,957 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities 629 16,128 2,298 Deferred tax liabilities 3,994 3,419 487 Other non-current liabilities 563 567 81 Total non-current liabilities 5,186 20,114 2,866 Total liabilities 246,466 258,414 36,823 Shareholders' equity: Common shares 50 50 7 Treasury shares (2,453 ) (1,669 ) (238 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,045,397 1,046,525 149,129 Accumulated deficit (988,669 ) (994,649 ) (141,736 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 19,223 18,683 2,662 Total Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders' equity 73,548 68,940 9,824 Noncontrolling interests 30,173 30,078 4,286 Total shareholders' equity 103,721 99,018 14,110 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 350,187 357,432 50,933

AURORA MOBILE LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income/(Loss): Net loss (6,996 ) (1,304 ) (2,158 ) (308 ) (45,968 ) (6,075 ) (866 ) Add: Share-based compensation 2,848 913 1,249 178 10,054 3,430 489 Reduction in force charges 619 - - - 2,358 - - Impairment of long-term investment 5,604 - - - 15,264 - - Adjusted net income/(loss) 2,075 (391 ) (909 ) (130 ) (18,292 ) (2,645 ) (377 ) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss (6,996 ) (1,304 ) (2,158 ) (308 ) (45,968 ) (6,075 ) (866 ) Add: Income tax (benefits)/expenses (177 ) 483 (24 ) (3 ) (506 ) 215 31 Interest expenses 209 42 42 6 650 90 13 Depreciation of property and equipment 868 371 361 51 4,853 1,112 158 Amortization of intangible assets 1,519 1,115 1,112 158 4,714 3,596 512 Amortization of land use right - - - - 994 - - EBITDA (4,577 ) 707 (667 ) (96 ) (35,263 ) (1,062 ) (152 ) Add: Share-based compensation 2,848 913 1,249 178 10,054 3,430 489 Reduction in force charges 619 - - - 2,358 - - Impairment of long-term investment 5,604 - - - 15,264 - - Adjusted EBITDA 4,494 1,620 582 82 (7,587 ) 2,368 337