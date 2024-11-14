Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Investment in die Zukunft: Absoluter Geheimtipp - diese Aktie beschleunigt deine Renditechancen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.11.2024 11:00 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CHINT GLOBAL: CHINT's CHX120 Integrated DC Meters Offer a Reliable and Precise Solution

Finanznachrichten News

SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (CHINT )The global shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy solutions has increased the demand for accurate and reliable DC metering technologies. DC meters play a crucial role in charging systems, where precise energy measurement is vital to ensure transparency, efficiency, and fairness for both operators and consumers.

DC meters are primarily designed for electric vehicle charging stations, where high precision and reliability are essential. The CHINT CHX120 is an innovative DC meter designed specifically for EV charging stations and other high-demand DC metering environments. Key features include:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2557870/image_5019413_31239855.jpg
  • Integrated Design: Shunt and meter combined in a single unit, reducing space and simplifying installation.
  • High-Precision Measurement: Accurate readings for both forward and reverse energy flows, ensuring reliable billing.
  • Multi-Tariff and Time Period Support: Supports up to 12 tariffs and 24 time periods for flexible energy pricing.
  • Intelligent Temperature Monitoring: Monitors temperature to ensure safe operation and extend equipment lifespan.
  • Strong Communication Compatibility: Compatible with RS-485, Modbus, and other protocols for seamless system integration.
  • Diverse Shunt Specifications: Offers various shunt sizes, supporting currents up to 650A for high-power applications.
  • Dual Sealing: Features physical and electronic seals for enhanced security and tamper resistance.
  • Strong Data Storage Functionality: Stores up to 100 charging cycles and preserves data for 10 years during power outages.

The CHX120 is perfect for electric vehicle charging stations and other DC metering scenarios where high precision, safety, and reliability are crucial. It is particularly suited for high-power charging applications and systems requiring robust performance and long-term data storage.

In summary, DC meters are essential components in modern energy systems, particularly in electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Their ability to accurately measure energy consumption, communicate data remotely, and integrate seamlessly into complex systems makes them invaluable for both operators and consumers. The CHINT CHX120 is a standout DC energy meter that combines cutting-edge technology with practical design, offering a reliable and precise solution for today's DC metering needs.

By understanding the principles, technology, and application of DC meters, businesses and consumers can make informed decisions to optimize energy usage and improve operational efficiency.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2557870/image_5019413_31239855.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chints-chx120-integrated-dc-meters-offer-a-reliable-and-precise-solution-302305475.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.