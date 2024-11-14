Dany Qian, Global Vice President of JinkoSolar, says the latest Tiger Neo III module, featuring TOPCon technology, achieves 24. 8% efficiency. Production of the new module for leading customers is expected to commence in the second half of 2025. Some people are saying that Moore's Law in the solar PV industry is dead. With regard to the Tiger Neo III, how have TOPCon and process technologies enabled product advances? Dany: Our Tiger Neo III is based on TOPCon and process node scaling. As you look at the innovation hype in our industry, we actually continue to find different ways to integrate ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...