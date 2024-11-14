Neuraxpharm reports another year of sustained growth and international expansion

CNS specialist continues growth strategy across Europe and beyond, optimizing commercial efficiency and maintaining strong focus on innovation

BARCELONA, Spain and DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuraxpharm Group (Neuraxpharm), a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, marked the sixth anniversary since its rebranding as Neuraxpharm and its repositioning as a leading European CNS-focused pharma.

International expansion across Europe and beyond

Since its creation over 35-years ago, and its subsequent acquisition by Permira in 2020, Neuraxpharm has pursued its objective of becoming the partner of choice in CNS. Building on this heritage, and following its rebranding in 2018, Neuraxpharm has established itself as a leading European specialty pharma company focused on the treatment of psychiatric and neurological CNS disorders. Over this period, Neuraxpharm has undergone a strategic transformation, expanding its footprint across Europe and beyond, broadening its portfolio from being a distributor of generics to becoming an innovative company with one of the most specialized and differentiated CNS molecules in its portfolio.

Today, Neuraxpharm reaches 98% of the European CNS market through its presence in more than 20 countries and, with a direct presence in Latin America and the Middle East, as well as an extensive network of international partners, it now brings its products to patients in over 50 countries around the world.

Focus on innovation

Alongside the Company's drive to broaden its distribution, has been a strong focus on portfolio development and innovation. Neuraxpharm has successfully scaled its portfolio of well-known brands, not only through the acquisition of more than 30 established global CNS brands from Sanofi in 2022 but, more recently, through its investment in market-leading products, including Buccolam® (midazolam oromucosal solution) and BRIUMVI® (ublituximab).

Neuraxpharm's successful life cycle management of Buccolam®, which is used for the emergency treatment of epilepsy with prolonged acute convulsive seizures (PACS) in children, supports the Company's mission to expand its portfolio to include a greater number of brands with a focus on innovation. In October 2024, the European Medicine Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) confirmed its positive opinion in respect of extending the therapeutic indication of Buccolam® 10 mg to also include the treatment of adults.

Furthermore, the Company has recruited a large and experienced workforce to focus on bringing ublituximab, a new treatment for patients with relapsing forms of Multiple Sclerosis, to patients in need. In the year since Neuraxpharm signed the agreement with TG Therapeutics, ublituximab has already been launched in Germany and Spain and has recently qualified for reimbursement in the United Kingdom (UK) and Italy. Neuraxpharm plans to make this product available to patients across Europe and beyond over the coming years.

In 2019, the Company launched HealthTech, Neuraxpharm's Centre of Excellence and International Innovation Platform, focused on boosting innovation research and development. Neuraxpharm is currently developing over 20 new products in its pipeline to bring additional innovative CNS solutions to patients in need, some of which are being developed using advanced technologies accessed through strategic partnerships.

Strategic company transformation

As part of an ongoing drive to optimize commercial efficiency and support continued growth, Neuraxpharm continually looks at ways to fine-tune the structure of its organization. In the last year, the Company has redesigned its commercial operations into five clusters - Central, North, South, East and West - and appointed new country managers with the relevant capabilities and knowledge to launch and grow Neuraxpharm's product portfolio in Europe and beyond.

Commenting on Neuraxpharm's progress, Dr. Jörg-Thomas Dierks, CEO, said: "Recent years have seen Neuraxpharm transform to meet our strategic objectives and consolidate our position as a leading international CNS specialist. We have always pursued innovative solutions to address existing and emerging unmet CNS needs by adopting a patient-centric approach. Our diverse team is made up of talented and collaborative individuals who are motivated to bring about better outcomes for our CNS patients and their families. I would like to thank my team for all their hard work - their efforts are what makes Neuraxpharm such a success. After a year that has seen Neuraxpharm deliver sustained growth from our portfolio, alongside continued international geographical expansion, we look forward to bringing further important and innovative treatments to patients all over the world."

Dr. Jörg-Thomas Dierks will be presenting at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference 2024 in London, UK, from 19-21 November.

About the Neuraxpharm Group

Neuraxpharm is a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of the central nervous system (CNS), including both psychiatric and neurological disorders. It has a unique understanding of the CNS market built over 35 years.

Neuraxpharm is constantly innovating, with new products and solutions to address unmet patient needs and is expanding its portfolio through its pipeline, partnerships, and acquisitions.

The company has c.1,000 employees and develops and commercializes CNS products through a direct presence in more than 20 countries in Europe, two in Latin America, one in the Middle East and globally via partners in more than 50 countries. Neuraxpharm is backed by funds advised by Permira.

Neuraxpharm manufactures many of its pharmaceutical products at Neuraxpharm Pharmaceuticals (formerly Laboratorios Lesvi) in Spain.

For more information, please visit https://www.neuraxpharm.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neuraxpharm-reports-another-year-of-sustained-growth-and-international-expansion-302305485.html