Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd.: Extending the industrial chain and integrating " Cultural & Tourism +", China (Shanghai) International Boat Show pre-registration is officially opened

SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the news released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in September this year, China has maintained the world's first shipbuilding completion volume, new orders, and hand-held orders for 14 consecutive years, with a market share of more than 50%, and is becoming the world's "shipyard". China's booming shipbuilding industry is signaling a sustained economic recovery.

China's shipbuilding system continues to upgrade. The 28th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show (CIBS2025) organized by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd. also fresh start! As an important part of Tourism Plus Shanghai, one of the "three major iconic events of Shanghai tourism" during the "14th Five-Year Plan" period, CIBS2025 will be held from March 30th to April 2nd, 2025, at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center, sharing 70,000+ square meters of exhibition space, 40,000+ visitors, 850 quality exhibitors, and more than 150 exciting events, with the concurrent exhibition-The Lifestyle Show 2025 Shanghai. Visitor pre-registration is now officially opened!

Through innovative product design and application display of " the linkage of water, shore and ship", CIBS2025 presents exhibits integrating multiple formats such as "waterfront + cultural tourism", "maritime + cultural tourism" and "yacht + cultural tourism".

There are boat and related services exhibition area including power boat, sailboat, etc., boat equipment and accessories exhibition area including boat power equipment, boat electronic equipment, and water sports exhibition area including kayaking, inflatable boat and other water sports equipment.

CIBS2024's overseas buyers and several large orders of intention on site impressed exhibitors and sellers. Compared with last year, the number of domestic and international exhibition groups at CIBS2025 is expected to increase, including Italy, South Korea, Taiwan region, the United States, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and other pavilions are interested in entering. "CIBS Matchmaking Meeting" continues to accurately connect global resources for exhibitors, seize development opportunities, and achieve a jump in channels from the mainland market to overseas markets.

In addition, "CHINA INTERNATIONAL FORUM ON BOAT INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT", "SEMINAR ON GREEN TECHNOLOGY AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT OF BOATS" and other special forum activities, gathered experts in the field of enterprise and college representatives. ASIA MARINE&BOATING AWARDS 2025 will also be held during the exhibition, gathering 100 heavyweight guests!

Register now and join us at CIBS 24: https://reg.boatshowchina.com/en/user/register?utm_source=PRnews&utm_medium=CIBe&utm_campaign=20241114

CONTACT: Allen Zhang, allen.zhang@imsinoexpo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2556470/2025CIBS_KV.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extending-the-industrial-chain-and-integrating--cultural--tourism--china-shanghai-international-boat-show-pre-registration-is-officially-opened-302305002.html