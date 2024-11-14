Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024
ACCESSWIRE
14.11.2024 12:02 Uhr
Fullintel, LLC: Fullintel Secures Seven Wins at the 2024 AMEC Awards

Finanznachrichten News

Including Two Gold Honors for Measurement Innovation

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Fullintel, an industry leader in media monitoring, analytics, and intelligence, is thrilled to announce a resounding victory at the 2024 AMEC Global Communication Effectiveness Awards, where the company clinched a remarkable seven awards across six categories. Fullintel's achievements include two Gold, four Silver, and one Bronze award, solidifying its position as an industry leader in innovative media measurement solutions.

"We are thrilled for our customers and the industry that research-backed measurement approaches are being recognized for the value they deliver to enterprises," said Angela Dwyer, Fullintel's Head of Insights. "When we step past vanity metrics and start to measure how communications can influence audiences, as opposed to whether those audiences exist in the first place, we learn more about how to make positive impacts for brands."

Among the prestigious accolades, Fullintel was recognized with Gold awards for both Best Use of New Technology in Communications Measurement and the Step Change Award for the most impactful improvement in a measurement journey. The award-winning entries reflect Fullintel's ongoing commitment to integrating advanced technology and predictive media metrics to deliver meaningful, actionable insights for clients across diverse sectors.

2024 AMEC Award Wins:

  • Best Use of New Technology in Communications Measurement

    • Gold: Fullintel & Global Medical Devices Company - Innovative Metrics in Action: How Fullintel's Tech-Driven Approach Enhanced Global Medical Devices Company's Media Measurement

    • Silver: Fullintel & Global Healthcare Company - Transforming Measurement: Journey to Predictive Media Excellence

    • Bronze: Fullintel & Global Streaming Service - Streaming Success: A Global Streamer's Leap in Media Measurement

  • Step Change Award

    • Gold: Fullintel & Global Pharmaceutical Company - A New Era of Measurement: The Global Pharmaceutical Company Transformation Journey

  • Best Crisis Communications Measurement and Reporting

    • Silver: Fullintel & Horizon Health Network - Mastering Crisis Management: Advanced Media Analytics for Horizon Health Network

  • Best Multi-Market Reporting

    • Silver: Fullintel & Global Healthcare Company - Global Impact: Advanced Media Metrics Driving Multi-Market Success

  • Best Use of a Measurement Framework

    • Silver: Fullintel & Global Pharmaceutical Company - Precision in Action: Fullintel's Advanced Measurement Framework for Global Pharmaceutical Company

These achievements showcase Fullintel's unique capabilities in media measurement and commitment to delivering value through its AI-powered and human-curated approach.

A Proud Moment for Fullintel

In response to the announcement, Fullintel's President and Co-Founder, Andrew Koeck, expressed his excitement over the company's success:

"Winning seven AMEC Awards, including two Gold, is a testament to our team's dedication to transforming media measurement and pushing the boundaries of what's possible with technology and insight-driven analytics. Each of these awards reflects the hard work, innovation, and strategic thinking that our team puts into delivering unparalleled value for our clients. This recognition fuels our commitment to remain at the forefront of the industry and inspires us to continue developing pioneering solutions for media analysis."

About Fullintel

Fullintel provides top-tier media monitoring, daily news briefs, and comprehensive media analysis services that blend proprietary AI technology with expert human curation. This unique approach ensures that Fullintel's clients receive highly actionable insights from print, online, social media, broadcast, and influencer data tailored to meet their specific needs. Fullintel has offices in Cambridge, MA; Ottawa, ON; and Nagercoil, India.

Media Contact:
Angus Nguyen, Director of Marketing
Email: anguyen@fullintel.com

Twitter: Fullintel
Facebook: Fullintel
LinkedIn: Fullintel

SOURCE: Fullintel, LLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
