Donnerstag, 14.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Investment in die Zukunft: Absoluter Geheimtipp - diese Aktie beschleunigt deine Renditechancen!
Allegro Home Delivery Announces Expansion Into North Carolina

Allegro Home Delivery Expands East Coast Operations, Adding Key Markets and Warehouse Capabilities

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Allegro Home Delivery, a leading provider of nationwide and last-mile delivery solutions, is excited to announce its expansion into key markets on the East Coast, starting with Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina. This new launch, part of a broader strategy to enhance service delivery for big and bulky items, will provide direct-to-consumer, home builder, and multifamily delivery solutions in the region for Electrolux.

Raleigh Market Buildout

Raleigh Market Buildout
Training employees and building out East Coast markets.

Allegro continues to extend its footprint with new locations on the East Coast, each equipped to handle large-scale delivery needs. Additionally, the company will provide warehouse space in these markets to support expanded service offerings for Electrolux, as well as other retailers and manufacturers of appliances and other bulky items.

Jon Carr, Vice President of Sales, has worked closely with warehouse staff in Allegro's new markets to ensure a smooth integration.

"What makes this exciting is that we're going to have a local presence, complete with routing and admin teams on the ground," Carr said. "We're positioned to deliver a more personalized experience to our customers."

Chris Bowman, Director of Final Mile Operations, and Kylie Davis, Director of Field Services at Allegro, have been instrumental in the successful launch of these new markets. Their leadership, hands-on approach, and deep industry expertise have ensured that all operational processes are running smoothly. Their dedication and tenacity are key drivers in achieving a seamless rollout.

In addition to delivering to various sectors like home builders, direct-to-consumer, and multifamily properties, Allegro will offer both complex and basic installation services.

"This expansion complements our nationwide network and allows us to offer both asset-based and non-asset-based logistics solutions in these markets," Carr said.

Allegro's strategy also includes establishing local leadership teams at each new location, ensuring that customers receive personable deliveries.

"We're not just a delivery agent - we're a delivery partner," Carr said. "We take ownership of the entire delivery process, and our customers can trust that we'll take care of them and their clients with the utmost professionalism and care."

With its expansion into the East Coast, Allegro reaffirms its commitment to delivering best-in-class service. Retailers and manufacturers can expect high-quality delivery and installation solutions that meet the growing demand for last-mile and in-home delivery services.

About Allegro Home Delivery:

Allegro Home Delivery, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a nationwide logistics and transportation provider offering comprehensive last-mile and in-home delivery services. Specializing in white-glove delivery, installation, and assembly, Allegro delivers exceptional service for retailers, distributors, and manufacturers across the country.

For more information about Allegro, visit: www.allegrohomedelivery.com

Contact Information

Tawn Comp
Senior Marketing Manger
tawn.comp@allegrohomedelivery.com
6512090032

SOURCE: Allegro Home Delivery

