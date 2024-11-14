New Demographic Data Offers Advanced Insights on Dutch Podcast Listeners

Triton Digital, the global technology and services leader in the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries, today announced its expanded collaboration with Signal Hill Insights to bring audience demographics with Triton Podcast Metrics Demos+ to the Netherlands with OMS featured as our launch partner. Demos+ is an extension of Triton Podcast Metrics measurement service and will provide podcast publishers and advertisers with advanced demographic data and audience profiling capabilities.

With Podcast Metrics Demos+, publishers in the Netherlands will be able to access detailed insights into their audience's age, gender, purchasing behavior, interests, and media consumption patterns, enabling them to understand podcast listeners beyond just the number of downloads and listeners. This new layer of data offers 100+ key audience attributes that will allow publishers and advertisers to create comprehensive listener profiles to better inform advertising strategies and content development.

"We are thrilled to bring Podcast Metrics Demos+ to the Netherlands," said Daniel Karlsson, Vice President of Market Development EMEA at Triton Digital. "The insights provided by Demos+ will empower podcast publishers in this market to understand their audiences on a deeper level and create content that resonates, while also giving advertisers the tools to reach their target demographics with greater precision."

Audience characteristics can be segmented by individual podcasts, collections of podcasts, or specific podcast genres. For example, when looking at the True Crime genre, Dutch listeners are 29% more likely to do home renovations, 33% more likely to purchase furniture, and 25% more likely to purchase appliances/whitegoods in the next 12 months than the average Dutch podcast listener.

Alternatively, for the Sports genre Dutch listeners are 20% more likely to travel for business, 39% more likely to purchase sports equipment/gym memberships, and 45% more likely to have home technology products in the next 12 months than the average Dutch podcast listener.

"The introduction of Demos+ in the Netherlands represents a significant leap forward for the podcasting industry," said Joris van der Pol, Managing Director of OMS. "The Netherlands has a vibrant podcast scene with avid local and international listeners, and the in-depth demographic data publishers and advertisers will have access to will help them make more informed decisions that elevate the listener experience. This level of audience understanding is crucial for driving meaningful growth in podcasting. Of course, we are also very keen to expand these insights to our streaming audio data in the future, offering even more comprehensive audience analytics across our entire audio portfolio."

Podcast Metrics Demos+ leverages a unique methodology combining census data with survey-based research. The survey is conducted by with GroupM with a representative sample starting with three thousand for the launch settling at five thousand for the year. The survey covers podcast listening, as well as characteristics (age, gender, education, household income), media behaviors, and newly expanded to include purchase intent. By pairing the survey with Triton Podcast Metrics census download data, we are able to produce accurate demographic data for podcasts of all sizes.

The Netherlands marks the third country where Demos+ has launched. The measurement service has proven valuable in other markets, such as Australia, where it launched in 2023, and the U.S. It has already enabled publishers to deepen their understanding of audiences and refine content and advertising strategies.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading streaming audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global audio industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About OMS

OMS (One Media Sales) is a leading Dutch organization specialized in advertising opportunities across radio, podcasts, and digital audio. They represent popular stations such as Radio 538, Radio 10, Sky Radio, Radio Veronica, 100% NL, SLAM!, and various digital-only stations, as well as DAB+ stations. OMS reaches over 9 million listeners weekly (source: NMO, target audience: 13+ years, period: Q3 2024). With over 100 digital audio platforms, OMX, the digital branch of OMS, offers the ability to run personalized campaigns. Advanced targeting options are available based on region, time slot, and device. This extensive portfolio provides advertisers with tailored solutions for every audience and marketing objective. For more information, visit https://www.oms.fm/.

