Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Investment in die Zukunft: Absoluter Geheimtipp - diese Aktie beschleunigt deine Renditechancen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.11.2024 12:06 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MUVIQ Crankshaft Damper Featured on Award-Winning Ram 3.0L Turbocharged I-6 Engine

Finanznachrichten News

TURIN, Italy , Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the automotive landscape evolves, MUVIQ continues to pioneer in its state-of-the-art engine drive products transforming the world of mobility. It was a proud moment for MUVIQ to have its cutting-edge light-duty damper prominently featured on the award-winning 3.0L Turbocharged I-6 Engine used in Ram 1500 Tungsten at the prestigious 2024 WardsÒ 10 Best Engine and Propulsion Systems Awards held in Detroit on October 10, 2024. In the show, MUVIQ participated as a support sponsor and displayed its range of world class light duty products strengthening its pedigree in the automotive space.

MUVIQ's award winning crankshaft torsional vibration damper is designed to reduce noise, vibration and harshness, and incorporates technology that maximizes power system stability and extends the lifespan of system and its associated components improving the vehicle's overall performance and fuel economy. This presence on Ram 1500 Tungsten engine exemplifies MUVIQ's commitment to excellence and innovation in the automotive industry.

"The awards show attracted top industry OE giants from various countries, bringing the light duty engine industry together on a single stage. It was a great opportunity for MUVIQ to showcase its full range of light duty products in its booth and display its strong brand presence amongst OEMs; highlighting our commitment to delivering world class light duty products that enhance performance and efficiency in the automotive industry," said Michael McGahey, Sales Director - North America, MUVIQ.

Mike added, "MUVIQ's advanced crankshaft torsional vibration damper is a key component that contributes to engine performance and efficiency. The company looks forward to further advances and collaborations with Original Equipment Manufacturers which will shape the next generation of automotive technology."

MUVIQ's commitment to quality ensures every MUVIQ product and solution delivers unmatched reliability, efficiency, and customer experience, driving the industry to the future.

About MUVIQ

MUVIQ is a global pioneer in the research, design, and manufacturing of essential drive systems for truck, construction, agriculture, automotive, and industrial applications.

Leveraging its global R&D capabilities, MUVIQ is driving the future of mobility with passion and performance. With over 25 years of experience, we have emerged as the leading global system solution provider for hybrid and ICE engines, known for our expertise in transferring power quietly and efficiently. MUVIQ's highly engineered drive systems allow us to meet diverse customer-specific requirements around the world, spanning commercial, automotive, and industrial segments with excellence and reliability. MUVIQ's local-for-global strategy empowers us to deliver a full range of solutions tailored to the needs of local markets. With our diverse, passionate teams across the globe, united by a strong vision and shared values, we consistently outperform with continuous learning, respect one another, and deliver on our promises with unwavering excellence.

MUVIQ has not only advanced the way the world moves but has also pioneered innovations in products, systems, and partnerships designed for longevity. MUVIQ is revolutionizing the world of mobility, with a presence in more than 13 global locations with over 1,600 associates. For more information about MUVIQ, visit www.muviqofficial.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/muviq-crankshaft-damper-featured-on-award-winning-ram-3-0l-turbocharged-i-6-engine-302304691.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.