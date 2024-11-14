SAN FRANCISCO, CA & MUMBAI, Nov 14, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - myBillBook, India's leading GST billing and accounting software by the neo-banking startup FloBiz, partnered with CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform, to boost engagement and revenues through highly-targeted, data-driven customer interactions. The collaboration aimed to nurture high-potential users and convert them into subscribers.myBillBook team recognized that several free trial users could offer higher lifetime value based on their attributes and platform usage. They sought a comprehensive solution to execute a lifecycle engagement strategy to spark relevant conversations with users at the right times. Harnessing CleverTap's advanced features, myBillBook orchestrated tailored, multi-channel messaging across WhatsApp, SMS, and in-app notifications, delivered at key user milestones. This approach enabled myBillBook to drive significantly higher volumes for their inside sales funnel, boosting revenues while ensuring a superior user experience.By leveraging CleverTap, myBillBook achieved:- 3x increase in the volume of high-intent "hand-raiser" users.- 35% boost in Inside Sales-driven revenue.- 15% reply rate on WhatsApp through personalized conversations.Snehal Samant, VP Growth, myBillBook, said - "As a company dedicated to empowering small businesses, we recognized the need for an integrated platform to enhance user engagement and optimize customer journeys. CleverTap has helped us transform our approach to user interactions, focusing on key micro-moments that drive meaningful engagement. With its powerful data visualization and automation capabilities, we've been able to personalize our outreach and optimize our engagement strategy. We are excited about the growth we are witnessing and remain committed to leveraging data-driven insights to enhance our offerings further."Abhishek Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, CleverTap, said - "At CleverTap, we're dedicated to empowering digital-first brands like myBillBook to create personalized, data-driven customer experiences that build loyalty and drive growth. By leveraging personalized messaging and analytics, myBillBook has transformed its engagement strategy, achieving remarkable results. This collaboration exemplifies the impact of understanding customers at each stage of their journey, and we're excited to continue supporting myBillBook as they innovate and elevate their business."About myBillBookmyBillbook is an all-in-one billing, inventory and accounting platform that helps Indian SMB owners to increase their business efficiency and profit margins. Founded in 2019, myBillbook's app, web and desktop platform is now used by more than 1 crore businesses. The easy, intuitive interface helps businesses to complete daily workflows like billing and reconciliation in seconds and also simplifies complex tasks like preparing and filing GST reports.About CleverTapCleverTap is the leading all-in-one customer engagement platform that helps brands unlock limitless customer lifetime value. CleverTap is trusted by over 2000 brands like Domino's, Levis, Jio, Papa John's, Zomato, Kotak Bank, Air Asia, Carousell, TD Bank, and Tesco to help build personalized experiences for all their customers. The platform is powered by TesseractDB - the world's first purpose-built database for customer engagement, offering speed and cost efficiency at scale.Backed by top-tier investors such as Accel, Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, CDPQ and 360 One, the company is headquartered in San Francisco, with presence across Seattle, London, Sao Paulo, Bogota, Mexico, Amsterdam, Sofia, Dubai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Singapore, Vietnam, and Jakarta.For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow us on:LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clevertap/X: https://twitter.com/CleverTap For more information:SONY SHETTYDirector, Communications, CleverTap+91 9820900036sony@clevertap.comASHMIT CHAUDHARYAssociate Consultant, Archetype+91 8850752121ashmit.chaudhary@archetype.coSource: CleverTap