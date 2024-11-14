Bubble Generator Market worth $1.8 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Bubble Generator Market by Type (Micro, Fine, Nano), Technology, Function, End-user (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Agriculture & Aquaculture, Food & Beverage, Chemicals, Power Generation, Mining & Mineral Processing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029", size is projected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2024 to USD 1.8 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Bubble generators have useful features that improve their performance and relevance across industries. They can create micro bubbles and nano bubbles, which are much smaller than this kind of bubbles usually seen as small as nanometers to micrometers in diameter. This small size is suitable for high gas solubility and a long durability, and they are well used in water treatment, aquaculture, food preservation among others. The technology of bubble generators may require specific devices, including circulating - water-gas, or pressure dissolution to create and distribute bubbles in liquids. Further, these generators can be used in an energy efficient manner thanks to their design and can produce much better performance compared to the large bubbles. They can be used in various fields that include pharmaceutical where can be used for drug delivery and in diagnostic field, environmental uses where can be used for of pollutants and for increasing oxygen content.

Nanobubble, by type, is expected to be the second largest segment during the forecast period.

Owing to properties associated with nanobubbles, which are generally smaller than 100 nanometers, it can dissolve and stabilize a lot of gases in liquid environments that are suitable for applications that include water treatment, fish farming and farming. This is because organizations today are aiming at attaining sustainable energy solution, hence the need to employ nanobubble technology, due to less usage of chemicals and high operating cost. Such multiple applicability of the nanobubble generators in diverse fields like food packaging and semiconductor washing also enhances its credibility in the market area. Additionally, increased understanding of the features of nanobubbles and new technologies and findings for their applications make nanobubbles attractive and drives investments and research in the industry. With these driving forces in mind, the market of nanobubble generators is poised for fairly large growth, putting the bubble generator itself in the equally large market.

Agriculture & aquaculture industry is anticipated to be the second largest-growing segment by end-user, during the forecast period.

The bubble generators are largely being used by agriculture & aquaculture sector due to its increasing application of efficient technologies that allows for increased productivity and efficiency. For the fish, in aquaculture, micro and nanobubble generators have a major application in enhancing water quality by increasing the level of oxygen that is good for fish health and growth and also minimizes the rate of diseases. With the aid of this technology the quality of the crop is not only increased but also the appropriate measure for sustainable agriculture is implemented. Likewise, in agriculture these generators enhance the quality of water and nutrients supplied to the root zone and dramatically enhance the production and vigor of the crop. Two applications are more remarkable: the integration of bubble generation technology into precision irrigation systems and hydroponic farming enhances the efficacy of water usage and soil. Also, new developments in nanobubble generation similar to the real-time monitoring of nanobubble generation also apply these sectors. Due to high intensity of legislation or rules and regulations aiming at protecting the environment as well as the increasing concern of people towards eco-friendly and sustainable production of crops and fish, farmers and fish producers in the agricultural and aquaculture sector have started using bubble generators leading to a high demand thus increasing the growth of bubble generator market.

South America is expected to be the third fastest-growing region in the global bubble generators market, by region, during the forecast period.

South America is one of the emerging markets globally and provides significant opportunities for bubble generator manufacturers. This region includes the countries such as Brazil, Argentina, and rest of South America. The market in this region is estimated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This growth will be mainly observed in the agriculture & aquaculture industry. Steady recovery in the South American economy is expected to drive the bubble generator market owing to the growing end-user sectors during the forecast period.

Key Players

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the bubble generators market. These players are Acniti LLC (Japan), Moleaer Inc. (US), Shandong Sundon Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Pacific Water Technology (Australia), Agrona B.V. (Netherlands), Fine Bubble Technologies (South Africa), Shanghai Mutao Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. (China), All-Pumps Pty Ltd (Australia), NanoKriti (India), and NEWMANTECH Co. Ltd. (South Korea).

