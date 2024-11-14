SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.: SUIC's I.Hart Secures Contracts with Taiwan TSMC - Global Leader in Semiconductors and Taiwan Power Company To Cater Employee Meals. Forging Strategic Partnerships with U.S. Restaurant Professionals and Suppliers to Launch Di

Providing access to a selection of ready-made chef-inspired meals for TSMC and TaiPower employees

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) SUIC's I.Hart has signed contracts with Taiwan TSMC and Taiwan Power Company to cater employee meals. I.Hart pursues and forges more strategic partnerships with U.S. restaurant professional consultants and restaurant suppliers to launch diverse cuisines and chef-inspired food lines and comprehensive restaurant supply lines nationwide.

Taiwan TSMC - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

TSMC created the semiconductor Dedicated IC Foundry business model when it was founded in 1987. In 2023, TSMC served 528 customers and manufactured 11,895 products for various applications covering a variety of end markets including high performance computing, smartphones, the Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, and digital consumer electronics. Annual capacity of the manufacturing facilities managed by TSMC and its subsidiaries exceeded 16 million 12-inch equivalent wafers in 2023. TSMC employs approximately 80,000 employees globally and operates manufacturing facilities in Taiwan, China, Japan, Singapore, Arizona USA, Washington USA, and Germany.

Visit their website at https://www.tsmc.com/english/aboutTSMC

TaiPower - The Taiwan Power Company (TPC)

TaiPower is a state-owned electric power industry providing electricity to Taiwan and its off-shore islands. Taipower operates both of Taiwan's active nuclear power plants. It also operates coal power plants, but these are planned to be shut down in favor of natural gas turbines. TaiPower employs about 30,000 employees nationwide. Visit their website at https://www.taipower.com.tw/

"SUIC is the biggest investor, shareholder and major operating partner of Beneway USA. We are very pleased for our distinguished partner I.Hart Group to have reached agreements with Taiwan TSMC and TaiPower as we focus our forces on unlocking our ultimate value, revolutionizing contract catering services, and sustaining our recent momentum. Our digital consumption model for employees promotes health and wellness as they gain access to nutritious and diverse cuisines. At the same time, TSMC and TaiPower benefit from this practical solution for maximizing their workspace and multiplying employee satisfaction," said Hank Wang, CEO.

About SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd., USA

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release is considered considering all Company filings contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

