WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Frankfurt
14.11.24
08:10 Uhr
3,855 Euro
-0,155
-3,87 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
14.11.2024 12:52 Uhr
115 Leser
2CRSi SA: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as of October 31, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

2CRSi SA: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as of 
October 31, 2024 
14-Nov-2024 / 12:18 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
 
Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as of October 
31, 2024 
 
Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des 
marchés financiers (AMF). 
 
 
 
Date     Total number of shares comprising the  Total number of theoretical   Total number of exercisable 
       share capital              voting rights          voting rights1 
                           30 885 627 
31/10/2024  22 306 095                                30 863 646

1 Number of exercisable voting rights = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares minus the number of shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).

- END -

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg, France, the 2CRSi Group designs, produces and markets high-performance, customized, eco-responsible servers. The Group now markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022.

For further information: 2crsi.com

Contacts 2CRSi 

2CRSi 
            Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe LLOBERA 
            Foucauld Charavay 
Head of Communication 
            Financial Communication 
03 68 41 10 60 
            01 80 18 26 33 
investors@2crsi.com 
            foucauld.charavay@actifin.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSI Shares and voting rights monthly report - October 2024 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   2CRSi SA 
       32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
       67200 Strasbourg 
       France 
Phone:    +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:    investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:   www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:     FR0013341781 
Euronext   AL2SI 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and 
       the number of shares making up the share capital 
EQS News ID: 2030367 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2030367 14-Nov-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2030367&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2024 06:19 ET (11:19 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
