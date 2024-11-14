DJ 2CRSi SA: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as of October 31, 2024

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as of October 31, 2024 14-Nov-2024 / 12:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as of October 31, 2024 Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF). Date Total number of shares comprising the Total number of theoretical Total number of exercisable share capital voting rights voting rights1 30 885 627 31/10/2024 22 306 095 30 863 646

1 Number of exercisable voting rights = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares minus the number of shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg, France, the 2CRSi Group designs, produces and markets high-performance, customized, eco-responsible servers. The Group now markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022.

For further information: 2crsi.com

