Donnerstag, 14.11.2024

WKN: A0B9HM | ISIN: US8354831088 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
NASDAQ
11.11.24
16:19 Uhr
4,260 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
ACCESSWIRE
14.11.2024 13:02 Uhr
73 Leser
Sono-Tek Corporation: Sono-Tek to Present at the Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event on November 21st

Finanznachrichten News

MILTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Sono-Tek Corporation (Nasdaq:SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today announced its participation at the upcoming Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event on November 21st. The Company will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day in addition to its formal presentation.

Event: Q4 Investor Summit
Presentation date and time: November 21, 2024, 1:30pm - 2:00pm ET
Location: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3075/51644

  • The theme is 40 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market.

  • Take a deep dive with the best Investors in MicroCap

  • Live Q & A

  • Complimentary to Qualified Investors. Please REGISTER HERE.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Founded in 2015.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems that are shaping industries and driving innovation worldwide. Our ultrasonic coating systems are used to apply thin films onto parts used in diverse industries including microelectronics, alternative energy, medical devices, advanced industrial manufacturing, and research and development sectors worldwide. Sono-Tek's inroads into the clean energy sector are showing transformative results in next-gen solar cells, fuel cells, green hydrogen generation, and carbon capture applications.

Our product line is rapidly evolving, transitioning from R&D to high-volume production machines with significantly higher average selling prices, showcasing our market leadership and adaptability. Our comprehensive suite of thin film coating solutions and application consulting services are expected to generate unparalleled results for our clients and help some of the world's most promising companies achieve technological breakthroughs and bring them to the market. We strategically deliver our products to customers through a network of direct sales personnel, carefully chosen independent distributors, and experienced sales representatives, ensuring efficient market reach across diverse sectors around the globe.

Our solutions are environmentally friendly, efficient and highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced emissions.

Our growth strategy is focused on leveraging our innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop thin film coating technologies that enable better outcomes for our customers' products and processes. For further information, visit www.sono-tek.com.

For more information:

Sono-Tek Corp.
Stephen J. Bagley
Chief Financial Officer
Ph: (845) 795-2020
info@sono-tek.com

Investor Relations
Kirin Smith
PCG Advisory, Inc.
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Investor Summit Group
Fred Rockwell
fred@investorsummitgroup.com
Investor Summit Group

SOURCE: Sono-Tek Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
