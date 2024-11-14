Bloomberg Data Integrated With FundApps' Shareholding Disclosure Platform

Powerful combination of Bloomberg's comprehensive shareholding disclosure data available through FundApps' global disclosure monitoring platform quickly identifies impacted positions so firms can comply with confidence

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / FundApps, the compliance monitoring and reporting specialists, now integrates Bloomberg's Shareholding Disclosure Data Solution into its flagship beneficial ownership reporting platform. The data integration enables firms to rapidly automate their shareholding disclosure requirements without the need to source extensive data points.

"Acquiring, organising, and monitoring the requisite data to comply with increasingly complex shareholding disclosure regulations is a challenge impacting investors across the buy- and sell-side," said Leila Sadiq, Global Head of Enterprise Data Content at Bloomberg. "Bloomberg's Shareholding Disclosure Data Solution provides key reference data to help clients navigate this rule with confidence. The integration of this data through FundApps' platform provides clients with a uniquely automated compliance process."

"Data is one of the biggest challenges in financial services and is a foundational pillar of the LEADR shareholding disclosure framework. Getting access to the right data, as well as good data, has long been a challenge and Bloomberg's data enables firms to streamline that often problematic step," said Andrew White, CEO at FundApps.

Bloomberg's Shareholding Disclosure Data Solution is available via Data License for scalable enterprise-wide use and provides key reference data such as country of incorporation, exchange, and Financial Instrument Global Identifiers (FIGIs) for calculating initial disclosure thresholds. In addition, Bloomberg provides data fields covering SEC 13f-2 that helps identify equity securities of reporting Threshold A versus non-reporting Threshold B company issuers. Access to this data enables firms to confidentially identify a range of securities impacted by disclosure requirements.

The FundApps Shareholding Disclosure Platform monitors, automates, and helps with disclosure requirements in over 100 jurisdictions for beneficial ownership, short selling and takeover panels. It combines a powerful rules engine, a dedicated team of regulatory experts, as well as legal information from aosphere, takeover panel lists, ESMA's FIRDS database, SEC's 13F list, FX rates and other regulatory data sources.

About FundApps

FundApps is a company powered by experts, with a client community of 1,000s and a culture underpinned by ethics. We make the best regulatory software so our clients can "get a good night's sleep now they have FundApps."

Many lawyers, ex-regulators, info sec and other experts work for the B Corp that is FundApps. We are all about future-proofing our compliance monitoring and reporting software so we can monitor the $20 trillion (and growing) of AuM across 100 jurisdictions for the industry's most active and happy global compliance community [we get top-notch NPS + CSAT scores year after year].

Good people, good business, good ethics. We are FundApps.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

