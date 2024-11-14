Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024
ACCESSWIRE
14.11.2024 13:02 Uhr
Shipfinex Raises $1.5 Million in Seed Funding, Partners with Gaurav Mehta to Transform Maritime Finance

Finanznachrichten News

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Shipfinex, a groundbreaking maritime fintech platform, announced it has secured $1.5 million in seed funding, led by Mr. Gaurav Mehta, Chairman of Best Oasis Limited and SPM Shipping DMCC. This investment signals a strategic partnership set to reshape access to maritime assets through blockchain technology.

Mr. Mehta, a highly respected leader in the maritime sector, brings extensive experience in ship acquisition and asset management. Known for elevating Best Oasis as a global leader in ship cash-buying and energy asset markets, he has consistently driven excellence and innovation. His insights, combined with Shipfinex's technological vision, position the platform for significant industry impact. Additional investors in the round include Mr. Vivek Seth, Senior Vice President at ADNOC Logistics & Services, and Mr. Yasovardhan Chinni, Founder of Nanlian Ship Management LLC.

Shipfinex aims to democratize maritime finance by enabling fractional ownership of maritime assets through blockchain. The funds will support the company's growth, regulatory advancements with Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), and the development of a secure and compliant marketplace for Maritime Asset Tokens (MATs).

"Shipfinex represents the next era in maritime finance, expanding asset ownership and enhancing transparency and efficiency," commented Mr. Mehta. "We're excited to support this transformative journey and redefine how the world invests in maritime assets."

A Strategic Alliance to Drive Innovation in Maritime Finance

The collaboration between Shipfinex and Mr. Mehta's leadership in maritime operations and asset management brings unprecedented synergy. This partnership combines Mr. Mehta's strategic expertise with Shipfinex's advanced blockchain capabilities, setting the stage for accelerated growth and innovation.

Vikas Pandey, CEO and Co-Founder of Shipfinex, emphasized, "Mr. Mehta's support and industry insights are invaluable as we strive to redefine access and expand investment opportunities within maritime finance."

Pioneering the Future of Maritime Finance

As Shipfinex progresses, it remains committed to setting new standards in secure, compliant, and accessible maritime asset investment. Building on its first-mover advantage in maritime tokenization, the company envisions a future where digital asset-backed maritime investments are a global reality.

For further details, please visit Shipfinex.com or contact info@shipfinex.com

SOURCE: Shipfinex



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
